WIT Studio's THE ONE PIECE Anime Remake For Netflix Has Been Progressing "Pretty Slowly"

It's been over a year since we last got an official update regarding WIT Studio's The One Piece remake for Netflix, but character designer Kyoji Asano confirms progress has "been slow."

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 14, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

It's been a while since we've heard anything regarding WIT Studio's The One Piece anime remake, but a new interview with the anime's character designer has revealed the status of the project. Don't worry, the series is still alive and well, but progress has been moving slowly, according to Kyoji Asano.

Chinese social media blog Weibo recapped an interview Asano had with Wuhu Animation in which the character designer and chief animation director at WIT Studio revealed that he was drawing One Piece cuts just a day prior to when the interview took place. Unfortunately, progress on the remake hasn't advanced very far yet.

The last update regarding The One Piece remake came during One Piece Day last year. The studio shared a lengthy behind-the-scenes video highlighting production on the series. The 20-minute video included sneak peeks at concept art and illustrations, and offered great insight into what fans can expect from the remake.

The video also included a snippet featuring Eiichiro Oda, creator of the original One Piece manga, who offered his own advice for those working on the remake.

"Rather than faithfully reproducing the One Piece manga, the anime staff [of The One Piece] should take it in and remake it in their own style," Oda said.

The One Piece anime remake was first announced by Netflix back in December 2023. The series, which is being produced by the renowned WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., will reimagine Luffy's adventure through the East Blue Saga.

"The One Piece hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga," Netflix said when first announcing the series back in 2023. 

The official series description teases:

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga series, THE ONE PIECE follows Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who sets sail with his Straw Hats crew in search of the mysterious One Piece treasure. Luffy isn’t just like any pirate, however. With limbs that can stretch like rubber, his unique skills help him take on the dangerous villains and rivals that he and his gang encounter at sea.

The East Blue Saga encompasses the first couple of arcs seen in both the manga and the 1999 anime series, including the Romance Dawn ArcOrange Town Arc, and Syrup Village Arc. Though not much has been revealed visually, what we've seen so far of the remake certainly looks impressive. Based on previously released concept art, it looks like WIT Studio is dedicated to maintaining the spirit of Eiichiro Oda's original art style, while also incorporating some modern animation techniques. 

Unfortunately, judging by Kyoji Asano comments, it may be quite some time before The One Piece is released. There's a chance that a more official update could be shared during One Piece Day 2025 in August.

