ONE PIECE Anime Will Be Remade For Its 25th Anniversary

It was announced during Jump Fest 2024 that the popular anime series One Piece will be remade for the series' 24th anniversary!

The remake is being made for Netflix and will include an all-new animation team from WIT STUDIO. The story will begin with the East Blue arc, with the new series being given the tile The One Piece.

A teaser trailer an poster were released to celebrate the announcement, both of which are included below.

Additional information including staff, cast and dates are yet to be revealed.

The original anime version of the East Blue arc is currently available to stream, as well as the rest of One piece, through Crunchyroll.

About One Piece Anime

One Piece is a highly acclaimed and popular anime series based on the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. It first aired in Japan in October 1999 and has since become one of the longest-running and most successful anime series in history. The anime adaptation of One Piece closely follows the storyline of the manga, while also including some filler episodes and arcs. The anime is produced by Toei Animation and has been broadcast in numerous countries worldwide.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who gains the properties of rubber after inadvertently eating a Devil Fruit. Luffy sets out on a grand adventure to find the One Piece and assemble a diverse crew, each with their own unique abilities and backstory. The crew, named the Straw Hat Pirates, explores various islands, faces powerful enemies, and experiences different cultures while pursuing their dreams.

The series is known for its large and diverse cast of characters, including the Straw Hat Pirates and a wide range of supporting characters, each with distinct personalities, abilities, and designs.

As of 2023, One Piece has over 1,000 episodes, divided into various story arcs. Each arc explores new locations and introduces new characters and challenges.

One Piece has had a significant impact on pop culture, both in Japan and internationally. It has inspired numerous merchandise, films, video games, theme park attractions, and most recently a live-action series on Netflix. The series has a massive global fan base and has received critical acclaim for its storytelling, character development, and creativity. It has set numerous records in manga and anime history and remains a benchmark in the industry.