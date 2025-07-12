ONE PIECE Cast Unboxes Upcoming LEGO Sets Inspired By Netflix Series

LEGO is setting sail for the Grand Line with its upcoming One Piece sets. Ahead of the line's launch on August 1st, the cast of the Netflix series has gathered together to unbox the individual sets and highlight the intricate details of each one.

The LEGO One Piece line is inspired by Netflix's live-action series, an adaptation of the popular anime and manga. The sets will allow fans to recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the first season to life in brick form.

Five LEGO One Piece sets will be released in this first wave, all based on the first season of the show:

In the video below, you can see the cast of Netflix's One Piece show unbox each of these sets, highlighting the intricate detail of each.

It's hard to pick a favorite with each of these sets, but the Baratie Floating Restaurant is definitely the crown jewel of this line. Comprised of 3,402 pieces, this massive set is a recreation of the floating sea restaurant owned by Red-Leg Zeff and a key setting in the early part of the story. As this is where Sanji's story begins, actor Taz Skylar is the one that takes us on a guided tour, pointing out all the fun easter eggs.

All five of these LEGO One Piece sets are available for pre-order right now. They will officially be released on August 1st.

On a related note, Netflix just recently confirmed that One Piece Season 2 will not premiere until 2026. The news, which was shared at Tudum, was also accompanied by a brief video that gave us our first look at the beloved pirate, Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

While live-action adaptations of anime and manga can be very hit or miss, Netflix's One Piece series was met with incredible success, both commercially and critically. The series premiered in August 2023 and topped the Netflix Global Top 10 in 84 countries within the first week. Praised for its casting and faithfulness to the source material, the first season boasts a 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with an even more impressive 95% audience score.

After renewing the show for a second season in September 2023, pre-production didn't begin until early 2024. Netflix has not yet officially announced plans beyond Season 2, but there are multiple indications that the series will at least continue with a third season.