Netflix ONE PIECE Season 2 Finds Its Mr. 0 And All Miss Sunday Actors

It's been an incredibly fun and exciting week for One Piece fans as Netflix's Geeked Week has provided all sorts of announcements and teasers for the live-action series. Just this week alone, we saw some behind-the-scenes sets and filming locations, got possible confirmation of a 2025 premiere date for Season 2, and got our first sneak peek at Chopper.

The fun continued with the reveal of not one, but two actors set to play major characters in the upcoming season of the show. Netflix announced on social media the actors for Mr. 0, aka Crocodile, as well as Miss All Sunday, aka Nico Robin.

In a wildly unexpected, but welcomed addition to the cast, Joe Manganiello will play Mr. 0, aka Crocodile, former Warlord of the Sea and the former president of the mysterious Baroque Works crime syndicate. A pirate looking to take control of Alabasta, Crocodile attempts to give off the appearance of being a hero to the people of the land as he quietly puts together a plan to overtake King Cobra. Like Luffy, he received special powers by ingesting a Devil Fruit, allowing him to transform, control, and create sand.

Meanwhile, Nico Robin, who operates as the vice president of Baroque Works under the alias "Miss All Sunday," will be played by Lera Abova. Miss All Sunday is a partner of the ex-Warlord Crocodile (codenamed Mr. 0) and a secondary antagonist of the Alabasta Saga. Eventually, though, she does end up joining the Straw Hat Pirates, serving as the archaeologist for the crew.

Introducing Baroque Works’ most dangerous duo, Mr. 0 and Miss All-Sunday! With power cloaked in mystery and intentions hidden behind ominous smiles, these two will stop at nothing. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/yFgUOe2SsP — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 20, 2024

Both figure to play major roles in the upcoming season, which has been confirmed to cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. The Loguetown Arc covers the final part of the East Blue Saga, while all of the others comprise the Alabasta Saga. Crocodile, of course, is a major player in the Alabasta Saga, although it's unlikely we'll see his big showdown with Luffy as that happens in the Alabasta grand finale, which probably won't be taking place in the upcoming second season.

Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova are the latest to join the cast of Netflix's One Piece series. As a quick refresher, here's the currently announced list of new cast members for One Piece Season 2:

Charithra Chandran ( Bridgerton ) as Miss Wednesday

) as Miss Wednesday Sendhil Ramamurthy ( Never Have I Ever, Do Aur Do Pyaar ) as Nefertari Cobra

) as Nefertari Cobra Katey Sagal ( Sons of Anarchy, The Conners ) as Dr. Kureha

) as Dr. Kureha Mark Harelik ( Presumed Innocent, Preacher ) aslot Dr. Hiriluk

) aslot Dr. Hiriluk Daniel Lasker ( Raised by Wolves ) as Mr. 9

) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson ( Batwoman ) as Mr. 5

) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn ( Warrior ) as Miss Valentine

) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian ( Late Night with the Devil ) as Mr. 3

) as Mr. 3 Werner Coetser ( Getroud met rugby ) as Dorry

) as Dorry Brendan Murray ( Raised by Wolves ) as Brogy

) as Brogy Clive Russell ( Game of Thrones ) as Crocus

) as Crocus Callum Kerr ( Monarch ) as Smoker

) as Smoker Julia Rehwald ( Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures ) as Tashigi

) as Tashigi Rob Colletti ( The Many Saints of Newark ) as Wapol

) as Wapol Ty Keogh ( 24 Hours To Live ) as Dalton

) as Dalton Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

You are invited to a private dinner with Miss All Sunday 😍💜

📸: Lenne Chai pic.twitter.com/Lf1BSHs4Gx — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 20, 2024

Netflix has not yet announced when One Piece will return, but many expect Season 2 of the live-action series to premiere sometime next year.