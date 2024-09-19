Netflix May Have Just Confirmed A 2025 Release For ONE PIECE Season 2

It's Geeked Week over at Netflix which means tons of news and behind-the-scenes looks at all of the streamer's upcoming shows and projects. Yesterday, the company debuted a behind-the-scenes set tour of its live-action One Piece series, showing off new locations, costumes, and more for the show's second season.

Toward the end of the video, our tour guide, Jeff Ward, revealed Season 2's release date. "Now, I'll see you all in 20--," Ward announced. Unfortunately, it appears he wasn't supposed to announce it, so it was bleeped out.

However, the black censor box didn't fully cover his mouth and based on the movement of his jaw, you can clearly see that he said "2025."

While exciting, it's not terribly unexpected. Netflix hasn't officially announced a 2025 premiere date for Season 2, but given the current production timeline, many figured the series would return at some point next year. We just don't know when exactly.

Filming on One Piece Season 2 began in July and is expected to run through December. Given the filming window, many expect the series will be ready to go in 2025. And it seems based on this newest video, even Netflix does as well. Even though they bleeped it out, they were seemingly confident enough to keep it in there when they easily could've cut it.

Prior to this latest video, Netflix has spent the past couple of weeks revealing various actors who are joining the cast as new characters. Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) are all returning as they get ready to sail to the Grand Line. Joining them are the confirmed cast:

Charithra Chandran ( Bridgerton ) as Miss Wednesday

) as Miss Wednesday Sendhil Ramamurthy ( Never Have I Ever, Do Aur Do Pyaar ) as Nefertari Cobra

) as Nefertari Cobra Katey Sagal ( Sons of Anarchy, The Conners ) as Dr. Kureha

) as Dr. Kureha Mark Harelik ( Presumed Innocent, Preacher ) aslot Dr. Hiriluk

) aslot Dr. Hiriluk Daniel Lasker ( Raised by Wolves ) as Mr. 9

) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson ( Batwoman ) as Mr. 5

) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn ( Warrior ) as Miss Valentine

) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian ( Late Night with the Devil ) as Mr. 3

) as Mr. 3 Werner Coetser ( Getroud met rugby ) as Dorry

) as Dorry Brendan Murray ( Raised by Wolves ) as Brogy

) as Brogy Clive Russell ( Game of Thrones ) as Crocus

) as Crocus Callum Kerr ( Monarch ) as Smoker

) as Smoker Julia Rehwald ( Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures ) as Tashigi

) as Tashigi Rob Colletti ( The Many Saints of Newark ) as Wapol

) as Wapol Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

One Piece Season 2 is said to cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island storyline from the manga. Of course, anyone familiar with the source material probably gathered as much based on the current cast list.

As for when Season 2's premiere, while 2025 seems likely, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda previously revealed that there is a verbal pledge between him, the series showrunners, and Netflix that they will not release the new season until Oda is "satisfied."