New ONE PIECE Season 2 Teaser Gives Us Our First Look At Chopper

The behind-the-scenes tour of Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation continued today. Geeked Week already provided us with a guided tour of the locations and sets of Season 2 of the series, and today we got a look at the very first table read.

The minute-long video doesn't feature any major spoilers for Season 2, though we do get to see some familiar faces voice the lines of characters. The most exciting part of the video comes at the very end though.

At around the 49-second mark Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy in the series, teases our first look at a very intriguing character! Check out the video teaser below to see who it is!

Here’s your V.I.P. (very important pirate) tour from Iñaki! 🏴‍☠️ Come along for the very first One Piece Season 2 table read. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Y22IrV2dh7 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 20, 2024

For those who are unfamiliar with the One Piece manga, the character teased at the end of the video is Chopper, and yes, he is a reindeer. Chopper is the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, joining the crew at the end of the Drum Island Arc.

A little background, Chopper is a reindeer that ate the Hito Hito no Mi, a Devil Fruit that allows its user to transform into a human hybrid at will. At Drum Island, he was taught medicine by his two parental figures, Dr. Hiriluk and Dr. Kureha, and now he travels the world in hopes of being able to cure any disease.

Netflix has yet to announce who will voice Chopper in the live-action series, although there was speculation that actor and stunt performer Gavin Gomens will be playing his Heavy Point (human form), which is mistaken for a gorilla. We don't know who will play him in his Brain Point, or hybrid form.

Netflix has been sharing all sorts of fun behind-the-scenes teasers for One Piece Season 2, but we've yet to hear a premiere date for the eagerly awaited new season. While nothing official has been announced though, there's speculation that Season 2 will release at some point in 2025. This was backed by Wednesday's teaser video which featured a guided tour by Buggy the Clown actor Jeff Ward.

Toward the end of the tour, Ward teases, "Now, I'll see you all in 20--". The date is bleeped out, but you can see his jaw mouth what appears to be "2025." We figured One Piece would return at some point next year, and now it's basically confirmed.