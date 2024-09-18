Netflix Shows Off ONE PIECE Season 2 Sets, Locations, And More In Behind The Scenes Video

Netflix Geeked Week is in full force and today the streamer took us behind the scenes of One Piece Season 2. The hit live-action series is currently filming its highly anticipated second season and in the new video, Jeff Ward, who plays Buggy the Clown, takes us on a tour of the show's departments, sets, and locations.

The tour begins with a stop at the costume department with Costume Designer Kerry Barnard and her team. While the video blurred out some of the costumes, series showrunner Matt Owens teased, "People are gonna be really excited to see all of the different looks, beyond just the classic looks that they wear."

The tour continues to the makeup department and then to props. Again, there's a lot blurred out, but Egbert Kruger, the show's props master, does give us a sneak peek at some of the fun trinkets we'll see in Season 2, including Usopp's sniper goggles which are very true to the manga. "These are all based off Oda's drawings, very specific to One Piece," Kruger notes.

Guided by production designers Tom Hannam and Maxx Gottlieb, the tour stops at Ipponmatsu Arms Shop, "where Zoro enters to resupply and stock up," Hannam points out. "The three shops next to the arms store are exactly from the manga."

We also get to see the interior of Twin Cape Lighthouse, which fits the character Crocus. "The interesting thing is Drum Kingdom is eternal winter. DOing winter here is quite a challenge cause there's no snow," Gottlieb explains.

The tour ends with Ward teasing the release date for One Piece Season 2. Unfortunately, it's bleeped out, so we still don't really have any idea.

Jeff Ward is pulling back the curtain to this circus! 🤡🎪 The clown prince himself is here to give you a sneak peek behind the scenes of One Piece Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/EnW5PF0srZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 18, 2024

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that Season 2 of the series will adapt Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island from the manga. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite characters from the manga brought to life on the small screen, including Dr. Kureha, who will be a big part of the season. Oda also previously teased that we'll be seeing Chopper in Season 2.

Netflix's live-action One Piece series premiered in August 2023. The series amassed over 37.8 million views in less than two weeks, making it the No. 1 title globally for Netflix. The show was a hit with critics and fans alike. It was Certified Fresh with a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes with over 10,000 ratings.

Created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, One Piece "follows young pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) as he sails across the seas with his Straw Hats gang — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Romero), and chef Sanji (Skylar). Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates and finding infamous pirate Gold Roger’s (Dorman) mysterious treasure, the One Piece."