Fans Believe They've Found The Actors Playing Bartolomeo And Chopper In Netflix's ONE PIECE Season 2

The One Piece live-action fan community on Discord have searched the web to discover who they believe will be playing Bartolomeo and Chopper in the upcoming season of the Netflix series.

News
By MattIsForReal - Aug 26, 2024 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Last week, Netflix revealed several new actors joining the cast of its live-action One Piece series as key characters in Season 2. We learned who will be playing Dr. Kureha and Dr.Hiriluk as well as Nefertari Cobra and his daughter Vivi in the upcoming season. This, of course, is in addition to dozens of additional actors who were previously revealed by the streaming service.

Still, though, there are tons of parts left to be filled, and One Piece fans have taken it upon themselves to do a little detective work. Over on the One Piece live-action channel on Discord, fans believe they've discovered that actor Nahum Hughes will be playing Bartolomeo in Season 2. The information comes from a now-deleted CV for the actor.

Bartolomeo is first introduced in the Loguetown Arc of the manga, which Netflix has already confirmed will be adapted in Season 2 of the show. He becomes a major fan of the Straw Hat Pirates, and eventually a loyal ally to Luffy during the Dressrosa Arc. So while he may not have a huge part in the upcoming season, it's possible that Bartolomeo will be featured heavily in future seasons of the show. It's also possible that Netflix takes a bit of creative liberty with the adaptation and features him a bit more in the Loguetown Arc this season.

In addition to casting Bartolomeo, fans also believe they found one of the actors playing Chopper. Tony Tony Chopper has several different forms in the manga and fans think that stuntman and actor Gavin Gomes will be playing his heavy Point form. Once again, the information comes via the One Piece Discord community which noticed that Gomes also updated his acting CV to include work as Chopper on Netflix's One Piece. The tag has since been deleted, but nothing on the internet is ever gone forever.

Tony Tony Chopper is a reindeer who ate a Devil Fruit that now allows him to transform into a human hybrid at will. At Drum Island, he was taught medicine by his two parental figures, Dr. Hiriluk and Dr. Kureha, and now he travels the world in hopes of being able to cure any disease.

Netflix has not yet confirmed these parts and it's unclear when, or if, they will. The streaming service may be trying to keep some characters a surprise for the upcoming season of the show.

One Piece Season 2 is currently filming in South Africa. Production is slated to run through December of this year.

Netflix has not yet announced when the series will return for its second season although many believe it will be at some point next year. For what it's work, One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda recently revealed that there's a verbal pledge between him, the series showrunners, and Netflix that they will not release the new season until Oda is "satisfied."

