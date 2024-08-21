ONE PIECE Season 2 Reveals Actors For Dr. Kureha And And Dr. Hiriluk

Netflix revealed two new actors joining the cast of its live-action One Piece series. With the Drum Island arc now officially confirmed, Netflix has revealed the actors who will bring Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk to live in Season 2 of the hit series.

Confirming previous speculation, Netflix revealed that actress Katey Sagal will play Dr. Kureha. The award-winning actress will bring to life the 139-year-old doctor and ally of the Straw Hat Pirates when the series returns for its second season.

For a while, Jamie Lee Curtis had been linked to the character, expressing interest in portraying Dr. Kureha last year. At the time, co-showrunner Matt Owens admitted that they were even writing the character with Curtis in mind for the role. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts prevented Jamie Lee Curtis from joining the project, according to executive producer Becky Clements, which opened the door for Sagal.

Sagal has an impressive resume, though she's perhaps best known for playing Peggy Bundy in the beloved show Married... with Children, which ran from 1987 to 1997. She also played Leela in Futurama, Cate Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules, and Gemma Teller Morrow on the FX series Sons of Anarchy. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 2011 for her role in Sons of Anarchy.

In addition to casting Dr. Kureha, Netflix also revealed that Mark Harelik will play Dr. Hiriluk, the quack doctor also from Drum Island. The experienced actor has appeared in dozens of movies and shows throughout his lengthy career dating back to 1990's A Gnome Named Gnorm. Harelik also had roles in Jurassic Park III, Eulogy, Four Your Consideration, and 42. On the television side of things, Harelik appeared in Cheers, Seinfeld, Gilmore Girls, House, Breaking Bad, The Leftovers, and Preacher.

From the Great Medical Land of Drum, we bring you two legends in medicine! 💉🏴‍☠️ Our adventure just got a whole lot healthier! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/HmwjDjX2EB — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 21, 2024

Sagal and Harelik join fellow Season 2 newcomers: Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, and Rob Colletti as Wapol. More casting announcements are expected to take place this week.

Earlier this week, One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that Season 2 of the live-action series will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. While he couldn't provide a release date or window for Season 2, he revealed there is a verbal pledge between himself, the series showrunners, and Netflix that they will not release the new season until Oda is "satisfied."

The crew is currently filming Season 2, which is expected to run through December with a premiere seemingly on track for 2025.