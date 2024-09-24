Netflix ONE PIECE Actor Joe Manganiello Shares An Interesting Comparison For Mr. 0/Crocodile

Last week, actors Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova were introduced as the two newest members of Netflix's One Piece live-action cast. Manganiello will be playing Mr. 0 (Crocodile), while Lera Abova will play Miss All-Sunday (Nico Robin). Together, they form Baroque Works' most dangerous duo and figure to play an integral role in the upcoming season of the live-action series.

For the first time since their introductions, we are now hearing from both actors as they sit down with One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens to discuss their role in Season 2 and how they are approaching their respective characters. The nearly five-minute interview is full of intriguing information, but it was Joe Manganiello who had an interesting approach to his character.

Owens asked Manganiello how he dove into the role, to which the actor explained:

"I have like tables and chairs full of all these different versions of Crocodile to look at while I'm going through this material. But I mean, for me, a lot of it is, it has to be real.And especially when you're playing a character that people want to call a 'villain,' it's like, well, he just has different intentions. And a different path than some of the other characters."

Manganiello then offered some insight into the character of Crocodile that even fans of the anime might not have initially thought about.

"But what I found, he is this flip side of the coin from Luffy. Potentially. He represents this dark potential future for Luffy. If he's affected or allows the trauma of defeat to infect him the way it was for me, and I think that there's a part of Crocodile that wants everyone to suffer the way he did after Whitebeard, or with the disappointment of not becoming the King of the Pirates and letting that go. And of course, not trusting your friends."

It's certainly an interesting take on the character and it should be interesting to see how this mindset helps Manganiello bring the character to life in the series and if it will impact any of his acting decisions.

Mr. 0, also known as Crocodile, is a former Warlord of the Sea and the former president of the mysterious Baroque Works crime syndicate. A pirate looking to take control of Alabasta, Crocodile attempts to give off the appearance of being a hero to the people of the land as he quietly puts together a plan to overtake King Cobra.

Check out the full interview with Manganiello and Abova below and get ready for the return of One Piece Season 2!