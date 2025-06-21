DRAGON BALL SUPER Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Illustration From Toyotarou

Dragon Ball Super officially turned 10 years old today. The long-running manga, originally written by Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou, first debuted in V Jump magazine on June 20, 2015. In celebration of the major milestone V Jump's August issue includes a special poster illustrated by Toyotarou.

With the August edition now available in stores in Japan, the official Dragon Ball website shared the brand new illustration, which was speically drawn by Toyotarou.

The poster features Gohan and Goku "firing off the ultimate father-son Kamehameha in their most powerful forms: Gohan (Beast) and Ultra Instinct!"

"This epic drawing recreates the father-son Kamehameha fired off in the battle against Cell, but this time with Gohan all grown up!" the website describes.

The August edition includes a poster of this illustration, but there are also plans to transform this into an actual figure. The figure’s design will be overseen by VAROQ, known for creating numerous Dragon Ball figures. Once completed, it will be released under MASTERLISE -OUTSIDE-, a special edition line from the Ichiban Kuji brand.

A specific release date has not yet been announced, but the father-son Kamehameha figure is planed to be available for order as a special offer to V Jump readers.

The August edition of V-Jump's super-sized magazine also includes a discussion between VAROQ and Toyotarou.

Dragon Ball Super began in June 2015 as a continuation of Akira Toriyama's legendary Dragon Ball series. The series picks up after the defeat of Majin Buu and runs parallel to and beyond the Dragon Ball Super anime, which first aired on January 5, 2015.

The anime and the manga were developed side-by-side, and were both based on original story outlines from Toriyama. Although the anime ended in March 2018, the manga is still ongoing althought echnically on an indefinite hiatus at the moment.

The Dragon Ball Super manga went on hiatus in March 2024, shortly after the tragic passing of legendary creator Akira Toriyama. A one-shot chapter, drawn entirely by Toyotarou, was released in Febraury 2025, but there hasn't been anything since.

Volume 24, which was released in April 2025, suggested that the series will continue with future volumes, but as of right now it still remains on hiatus. Toyotarou, who was personally selected by Toriyama to continue the Dragon Ball legacy, has confirmed the series will return, with work already underway based on existing story outlines and knowledge of Toriyama's intent. However he's also developing an original manga, which may also be contributing the current hiatus.