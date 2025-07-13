Toyotarou Reveals Insane Ultra Instinct Goku Vs Ultra Ego Vegeta Illustration For DRAGON BALL SUPER Fans

In a special reveal for Jump Victory Carnival 2025, Dragon Ball Super fans just got a stunning new glimpse of the ultimate Saiyan rivalry: Ultra Instinct Goku vs Ultra Ego Vegeta. Toyotarou the official manga artist for Dragon Ball Super showcased a powerful new illustration of the two ultra-powered warriors clashing in dramatic fashion. The art, drawn on a signed shikishi (a traditional Japanese artboard), was created exclusively for the annual fan celebration and continues the tradition of unique, collectible artwork tied to the event. Check it out down below:

Ultra Instinct Goku vs Ultra Ego Vegeta new illustration by Toyotaro for Jump Victory Carnival!



This illustration holds a very special meaning for fans. Following the legendary Akira Toriyama’s passing in March 2024, Toyotarou has continued to carry the Dragon Ball torch. Since 2018, his designs and storytelling have helped shape the ongoing arcs in Dragon Ball Super, blending his fan-born passion with a professional polish that fans have come to respect deeply.

The Japanese inscription on the shikishi reads: 「七夕 サイヤ人 対決」 (Tanabata Saiyajin Taiketsu), or "Tanabata Saiyan Showdown." This links the artwork to the Tanabata festival which is a traditional Japanese event celebrating the meeting of stars that takes place around July 7th every year. The "Saiyan Showdown" is obviously reflective of the thematic battle meant to evoke this celestial tradition, pitting two of the strongest fighters in the Dragon Ball universe against each other in an ultimate brawl to decide who is the best once and for all.

This piece is part of Jump Victory Carnival’s long-standing tradition of exclusive merchandise and limited-edition artwork for fans and collectors to acquire. Past events have featured similar shikishi from top manga artists across franchises like One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen. These collectibles are highly coveted and are often kept behind glass cases at exhibitions or raffled to lucky attendees.

While there is no confirmed storyline featuring this specific fight (yet... maybe soon or eventually? That would be insane.), it’s clear Toyotarou knows exactly what fans want and he’s delivering it once again and with incredible style. Whether you side with Ultra Instinct Goku or Ultra Ego Vegeta, one thing is for certain: the Saiyan rivalry is far from over in the hearts and eyes of fans.

