NARUTO X Burger King US Collab Disappoints Compared To France's Exclusive Meals

Burger King's Naruto collaboration hits the US soon, but fans are likely to be disappointed by its limited offerings compared to France’s themed Naruto and Sasuke meals earlier this year.

By GBest - Jul 17, 2025 12:07 PM EST
The much-hyped Naruto x Burger King collaboration is arriving in the United States soon but not everyone is thrilled. While American fans were excited to see the beloved anime make its way into the fast-food scene, many are calling out the campaign’s underwhelming content when compared to the earlier French release.

Earlier this year, Burger King France and Malaysia launched an anime-inspired event that not only featured Naruto themed toys, but also custom meals themed around Naruto and Sasuke, highlighting their iconic rivalry. These exclusive menu items celebrated the spirit of the series and offered fans a more immersive and memorable experience.

By contrast, the American version of the collab skips the themed meals entirely, offering only toys in kids’ meals. While the toys themselves are charming and collectible, many fans were expecting something more substantial especially given how robust and well-received the French version of the campaign was.

Which leaves fans left wondering the question of, why no themed meals in the US? As of now, Burger King has not provided any official explanation as to why the Naruto and Sasuke inspired meals were not included in the American launch. Whether it’s due to licensing restrictions, regional marketing decisions, or logistical issues, the absence of the rival themed meals has left many longtime fans disappointed.

On social media, comparisons between the two versions of the promotion have sparked frustration. Some fans have even called the US rollout a missed opportunity to fully embrace Naruto’s cultural impact and deliver a truly exciting fast-food experience.

Despite the criticism and short comings, the collaboration is still a milestone for anime visibility in mainstream Western markets. A Naruto themed fast-food promotion from a major global chain like Burger King would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. Now, it signals just how far anime has come in terms of global appeal and cultural influence.

Even if the American promotion feels like a watered-down version of what fans overseas received, it still brings Naruto into the spotlight and that alone is worth recognizing.

The Naruto x Burger King collaboration in the US may not match the excitement of France’s exclusive themed meals, but it still offers a slice of anime fandom in an unexpected place. Fans hoping for more may just have to keep their fingers crossed that future anime tie ins won’t shy away from going all in because clearly, the demand is there.

What are your thoughts on the collab? Will you be hitting up Burger King and getting some collectiables? Let us know your order in the comments down below!

