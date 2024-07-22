TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO Crossover Comic Series Officially Announced

IDW Publishing's previously rumored Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic series has officially been confirmed. As announced over on IGN, the comic series, officially titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, is a collaborative effort between IDW Publishing and Viz Media.

The series will consist of four issues, written by Caleb Goellner (Sonic the Hedgehog) and illustrated by Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), with colors by Raúl Angulo (NYX) and letters by Ed Dukeshire (The Woods).

Two cover variants were revealed, one of which was previously leaked over the weekend. The cover directly below was done by Jorge Jimenez, a veteran artist who has worked on multiple Batman and Superman series.

A second cover variant comes from Hendry Prasetya, another veteran artist whose work includes Might Morphin Power Rangers and Green Lantern.

The first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto will be released on November 13, 2024. IDW Publishing shared the following description for issue #1:

It’s the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about. When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand! Working with acclaimed manga publisher Viz Entertainment, IDW is pulling together two of the most popular comics in the world to bring you the four-issue comic book event of 2024!

“I’m stoked and humbled to get to work with the coolest talent in comics and manga to introduce the ninja created by my heroes in a massive mutagen and chakra-fueled adventure for fans everywhere," Goellner told IGN. "What else can you call it but an honor? Let’s party."

It's certainly an exciting time for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans who also have both the recent relaunch of the long-running TMNT series from IDW as well as the continuation of The Last Ronin series. There's also the Mutant Mayhem movie sequel coming in 2026 as well as an R-rated live-action movie adaptation of The Last Ronin in the works.