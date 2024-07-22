TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO Crossover Comic Series Officially Announced

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO Crossover Comic Series Officially Announced

IDW Publishing has officially announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, a four-issue limited crossover comic series set to arrive this November.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 22, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Naruto

IDW Publishing's previously rumored Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic series has officially been confirmed. As announced over on IGN, the comic series, officially titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, is a collaborative effort between IDW Publishing and Viz Media. 

The series will consist of four issues, written by Caleb Goellner (Sonic the Hedgehog) and illustrated by Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), with colors by Raúl Angulo (NYX) and letters by Ed Dukeshire (The Woods). 

Two cover variants were revealed, one of which was previously leaked over the weekend. The cover directly below was done by Jorge Jimenez, a veteran artist who has worked on multiple Batman and Superman series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto

A second cover variant comes from Hendry Prasetya, another veteran artist whose work includes Might Morphin Power Rangers and Green Lantern.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto

The first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto will be released on November 13, 2024. IDW Publishing shared the following description for issue #1:

It’s the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about.

When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!

Working with acclaimed manga publisher Viz Entertainment, IDW is pulling together two of the most popular comics in the world to bring you the four-issue comic book event of 2024!

“I’m stoked and humbled to get to work with the coolest talent in comics and manga to introduce the ninja created by my heroes in a massive mutagen and chakra-fueled adventure for fans everywhere," Goellner told IGN. "What else can you call it but an honor? Let’s party."

It's certainly an exciting time for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans who also have both the recent relaunch of the long-running TMNT series from IDW as well as the continuation of The Last Ronin series. There's also the Mutant Mayhem movie sequel coming in 2026 as well as an R-rated live-action movie adaptation of The Last Ronin in the works.

New NARUTO X TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Crossover Comic Teased For October Release
Related:

New NARUTO X TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Crossover Comic Teased For October Release
Three NARUTO Movies Are Set To Stream On Netflix In July
Recommended For You:

Three NARUTO Movies Are Set To Stream On Netflix In July
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder