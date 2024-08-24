Entire NARUTO Anime Series Will Soon Be Available For Free On Amazon Freevee

A rise in anime popularity across the globe coupled with the increase in the number of people turning to free, ad-supported streaming has led to some very interesting partnerships of late. Variety revealed this week that Viz Media and Amazon have agreed to a deal that will see the Naruto anime series get its own free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel as part of Amazon Freevee.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of FAST channels, it basically operates more like traditional cable. Rather than paying for a subscription service, FAST channels are typically available through free, ad-supported streaming platforms, such as Pluto TV or Amazon's Freevee. The channels are typically 24/7and have curated programming, available to watch with no subscription necessary. As premium streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, etc. have continuously raised their prices, more and more people are starting to turn to free platforms.

“With the launch of a dedicated linear channel and VOD offerings, fans can now experience the iconic adventures of Naruto Uzumaki around the clock. This addition not only enriches Freevee’s anime library but also provides an exciting new way for fans to engage with one of the most celebrated anime franchises,” said JP Villanueva, senior director of digital distribution at Viz Media.

Naruto is one of the best-selling manga series of all time with over 250 million copies in circulation worldwide. Written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, it tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. Broken into two parts, Volumes 1-27 focus on on Naruto's pre-teen years, while volumes 28-72 are set in his teenage years.

Part 1 was adapted into an anime series by Pierrot and Aniplex which ran for 220 episodes from October 2002 to February 2007 on Tokyo TV. The first 135 episodes were actually adapted from the manga while the remaining 85 episodes are original, using only plot elements inspired by but not featured in the manga.

A second series, Naruto: Shippuden ran on Tokyo TV for 500 episodes from February 2007 to March 2017. Also produced by Pierrot, it adapted Part II of the manga.

The article from Variety makes it sound as if only the 220-episode Naruto series will be offered as a FAST channel. It's possible, however, that Naruto: Shippuden will also eventually be added. No launch date for the FAST Channel was announced.

The announcement of a Naruto-focused FAST channel follows recent FAST channel launches for Hunter x Hunter and Sailor Moon Classic. Just last week, Canadian media licensor and animation distributor WildBrain and The Pokemon Company struck a deal to launch a single-IP Pokemon FAST channel in the United States and other select international territories. The first 22 seasons of the Pokemon anime series will be available on most major streaming platforms that support FAST channels, including but not limited to Roku, Tubi, Pluto TV, Samsung, and LG.

If you don't want to wait for the free FAST channel, you can currently find seasons of Naruto available on certain paid streaming platforms, including Peacock, Hulu, and Netflix.