A NARUTO Live Action Movie Was Almost Made By Warner Bros In 2006, It Is Now Back In Pre-Prod At Lionsgate

A surprising new detail has emerged from a LinkedIn comment that sheds light on Naruto's long and rocky road to Hollywood. According to the post, Warner Bros was originally developing a live-action Naruto movie back in 2006, with a vision to make it as big as Harry Potter. While that version never materialized, it reveals just how long Hollywood has had its eye on anime's massive potential. The revelation comes just as a new live-action Naruto adaptation is officially in pre-production at Lionsgate. Check out the Linkedin comment down below (we have censored the commentors personal details to avoid any unwarranted spammers or trolls):

The 2006 attempt by Warner Bros was reportedly a serious endeavor. The goal? To turn Naruto into a global fantasy juggernaut on par with Harry Potter. It’s a bold comparison, but not unfounded as Naruto is one of the most recognized and beloved anime properties in the world. However, instead of greenlighting Naruto, Warner Bros was persuaded by Viz Media to shift focus toward adapting Bleach instead. Neither film ended up hitting theaters in the end sadly.

As we can tell from today, it appears that decision aged poorly. Naruto's cultural impact has only grown over the years, while Bleach saw a more muted global response in comparison. Naruto became one of the Big Three anime series alongside One Piece and Bleach, selling over 250 million manga copies worldwide and inspiring generations of fans.

Lionsgate's Live Action Naruto Film Is Back in Pre-Production

Fast-forward to today, and the Naruto live-action film is finally being revived this time by Lionsgate. The project is now in pre-production, though no casting announcements or release window have been made public. The production status alone signals Hollywood's growing awareness of anime’s global dominance and the increasing willingness to invest serious money into the genre.

It’s unclear whether this new film will retain any ideas from the abandoned Warner Bros version or start from scratch entirely. What’s certain is that it arrives during a cultural shift where live-action anime adaptations are finally starting to land with broader audiences One Piece on Netflix being a key example of how to do it right.

Anime has reached a tipping point. With Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Death Note, and even My Hero Academia getting live-action treatment, it's clear that Hollywood sees anime as the next big intellectual property goldmine. The question is whether these adaptations can honor the source material and satisfy fans.

The 2006 attempt shows that studios have long been aware of anime's potential but maybe lacked the cultural understanding and technology to pull it off convincingly. With better visual effects, a more informed global audience, and successful examples to follow, the new Naruto movie could finally deliver what the fans are wanting.

Still, caution remains warranted. For every One Piece, there’s a Dragonball Evolution. Fans never forget the horror of that film. But with Lionsgate now taking the reins and anime's global popularity at an all-time high, there’s reason to hope this new Naruto adaptation might just be the one that gets it right.

If Lionsgate can bring the world of Konoha to life with heart, spectacle, and authenticity, this could be Naruto’s long-awaited moment to shine on the silver screen.

