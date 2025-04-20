BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Part 2 Confirmed By Studio Pierrot

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been on hiatus since March 2026, but Studio Pierrot has now confirmed that the a second part is on the way.

While we haven't seen any official announcement or teaser, the Studio Pierrot website quietly slipped the news into the franchise page. "A second part has been confirmed!" the line reads. And that's really all we have right now.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is based on the Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. It's a spin-off of the Naruto manga series by Kishimoto, following Naruto Uzumaki's son Boruto and his ninja team.

Studio Pierrot's anime adaptation debuted in 2017, but concluded its first part in March 2023 with episode 293 (March 26, 2023). Studio Pierrot actually teased a second part of the TV anime back when Part 1 concluded, but there's been little update since then.

The Boruto manga is currently on its second part titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, but the anime still has a lot of catching up to do. It will be interesting to see if Part 2 will include the current Blue Vortex story.

All 293 episodes of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime are currently available to stream with subtitles on Crunchyroll. The streamer describes the series:

As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now a generation of prodigy like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents’ shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!

The first 35 episodes can also be found on the Disney-owned Hulu with English subs and dubs. Viz Media licenses both the manga and anime for English release in North America.

Unfortunately, despite this new revelation on the Studio Pierrot website, we still don't have a release window for Part 2, which means it could still technically be years away.

After all, we still haven't really had an update on the four previously announced episodes of Naruto. Back in 2023, Studio Pierrot revealed four "brand new episodes" were in production as part of the anime's 20th anniversary celebration. They were scheduled to premiere on September 3rd of that year, but the production committee delayed them to "increase the quality." In May 2024, TV Tokyo's revealed that the new episodes would be released at some point during the company's fiscal year, which ended on March 2025. And still, no new Naruto episodes. So the wait continues.