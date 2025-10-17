DRAGON BALL 40th Anniversary To Culminate With Massive Genkidamatsuri Event In January 2026

Dragon Ball fans have spent the past year marking the series’ 40th anniversary with a wave of tributes. From the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project and Dragon Ball Daima anime to a 42-volume Complete Box Set, we've been celebrating the timeless work of Akira Toriyama across all forms of media.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, but not without a bang. As we approach the final months of the 40th anniversary, Shueisha, Toei Animation, and Bandai Namco have announced plans to host a massive event at the beginning of next year.

Announced today, Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri is a large event that will celebrate the climax of the Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary. The event will be held for one day only on Sunday, January 25, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Halls 9-11 in Japan.

There's no cost for admission; however, it is an invitation-only event, so fans will have to pre-register and hope to win the ticket lottery. The first lottery application period is already open and will be available until November 3, 2025.

Although we're still months away, the hosts did give a sneak peek of what to expect. As the 40th anniversary celebration, it will, of course, feature a massive collection of all things Dragon Ball, including manga, animation, games, toys, figures, and more.

Also teased was a main stage presentation that will feature new information about the future of the Dragon Ball franchise, including the announcement of a new game and anime developments. Fans can also look forward to guest appearances. Masako Nozawa, the voice of Son Goku, has already been confirmed, along with a special live performance by Hironobu Kageyama, who performed the song "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" for Dragon Ball Z.

There will also be booths with the latest content for games like Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Dragon Ball Legends, and the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World.

Written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, the original Dragon Ball manga debuted on November 20, 1984. It ended on May 23, 1995 after a run of over ten years in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Dragon Ball Super followed in 2015 and was still ongoing at the time of Toriyama's passing in March 2024. As a result, Dragon Ball Super has been on an extended hiatus. It has not yet been canceled though, and there have been numerous reports that illustrator Toyotarou will continue the series.

The success of the Dragon Ball manga also led to numerous anime adaptations. Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT all ran in the '80s and '90s, and were followed by Dragon Ball Z Kai, Dragon Ball Super, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In celebration of the franchise's 40th anniversary, fans were treated to Dragon Ball Daima, an original short series that served as Toriyama's last major work.