DRAGON BALL Z Vegeta Voice Actor Eric Legrand Has Passed Away

DRAGON BALL Z Vegeta Voice Actor Eric Legrand Has Passed Away

Eric Legrand, who provided the voice of Vegeta in the French dub of Dragon Ball Z has passed away, according to longtime friend and colleague Patrick Borg.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 22, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball

Eric Legrand, the voice actor for Vegeta in the French dub of Dragon Ball Z, has passed away at age 66.

His passing was announced by longtime friend and colleague Patrick Borg, the French voice actor of Goku in Dragon Ball Z. In a post on social media, Borg confirmed Legrand's passing. Without going into details, Borg posted a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

The exact date of Legrand's passing is unknown, though Borg mentions his communication with his longtime friend ended on Monday, May 19th when Legrand was being transferred to a palliative care service.

"For months, we have been writing each other on WhatsApp until last Monday, May 19th in the morning, you will be transferred to a palliative care service...you've stopped answering me," Borg wrote.

"45+ years of friendship and 40 years together on; DRAGON BALL Z," the tribute continues. "Your fans will miss you...But I'll miss you deeply! I'm. tired of losing friends. You have shown exemplary courage, you are a true Sayen Vegeta! ERIC LEGRAND, you were a real Sayen!"

"I will not forget you! I am unhappy, very unhappy ... " he concluded. "Farewell, my friend."

Legrand voiced Vegeta in the French dub of Dragon Ball Z anime since the 1990s as well as subsequent series and films, including Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In addition to Vegeta, Legrand voiced other characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, such as Yamcha, Garlic Jr., Dende, Mr. Popo, the World Tournament Announcer, and Vegetto.

While perhaps best known for his work on Dragon Ball, Legrand also contributed other anime work. He voiced Pegasus Seiya in the French dub of the Saint Seiya series, Cobra in Space Adventure Cobra, and Julian Ross in Captain Tsubasa.

He also dubbed for many American actors in French versions of films, including Owen Wilson, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe. 

However, it was his portrayal of Vegeta that he became best known for, especially for what he brought to the character. 

Even if you haven't ever listened to the French dub, losing a voice actor as talented as Legrand is incredibly sad news and is a huge loss for the anime voiceover community. Beyond his work, Legrand is known for his kindness, humility, and dedication to his craft, and he is undoubtedly remembered fondly by fans and peers alike. We offer our deepest condolences for everyone affected by the tragic passing of Eric Legrand.

2025 Astra Awards Reveals Best Anime Series Nominees: SOLO LEVELING, DRAGON BALL DAIMA, And More
Related:

2025 Astra Awards Reveals Best Anime Series Nominees: SOLO LEVELING, DRAGON BALL DAIMA, And More
Watch Sean Schemmel's Epic SSJ4 Kamehameha That Defeats Demon King Goma In The DRAGON BALL DAIMA Finale
Recommended For You:

Watch Sean Schemmel's Epic SSJ4 Kamehameha That Defeats Demon King Goma In The DRAGON BALL DAIMA Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder