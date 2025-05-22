DRAGON BALL Z Vegeta Voice Actor Eric Legrand Has Passed Away

Eric Legrand, the voice actor for Vegeta in the French dub of Dragon Ball Z, has passed away at age 66.

His passing was announced by longtime friend and colleague Patrick Borg, the French voice actor of Goku in Dragon Ball Z. In a post on social media, Borg confirmed Legrand's passing. Without going into details, Borg posted a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

The exact date of Legrand's passing is unknown, though Borg mentions his communication with his longtime friend ended on Monday, May 19th when Legrand was being transferred to a palliative care service.

"For months, we have been writing each other on WhatsApp until last Monday, May 19th in the morning, you will be transferred to a palliative care service...you've stopped answering me," Borg wrote.

"45+ years of friendship and 40 years together on; DRAGON BALL Z," the tribute continues. "Your fans will miss you...But I'll miss you deeply! I'm. tired of losing friends. You have shown exemplary courage, you are a true Sayen Vegeta! ERIC LEGRAND, you were a real Sayen!"

"I will not forget you! I am unhappy, very unhappy ... " he concluded. "Farewell, my friend."

Legrand voiced Vegeta in the French dub of Dragon Ball Z anime since the 1990s as well as subsequent series and films, including Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In addition to Vegeta, Legrand voiced other characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, such as Yamcha, Garlic Jr., Dende, Mr. Popo, the World Tournament Announcer, and Vegetto.

While perhaps best known for his work on Dragon Ball, Legrand also contributed other anime work. He voiced Pegasus Seiya in the French dub of the Saint Seiya series, Cobra in Space Adventure Cobra, and Julian Ross in Captain Tsubasa.

He also dubbed for many American actors in French versions of films, including Owen Wilson, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe.

However, it was his portrayal of Vegeta that he became best known for, especially for what he brought to the character.

Even if you haven't ever listened to the French dub, losing a voice actor as talented as Legrand is incredibly sad news and is a huge loss for the anime voiceover community. Beyond his work, Legrand is known for his kindness, humility, and dedication to his craft, and he is undoubtedly remembered fondly by fans and peers alike. We offer our deepest condolences for everyone affected by the tragic passing of Eric Legrand.