SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Wants To Make A Live-Action Anime And Fans Want It To Be DRAGON BALL

Michael B. Jordan is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. The 38-year-old has starred in numerous blockbuster hits, including most recently, Sinners.

The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire horror has been both a critical and commercial success with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and global box office haul exceeding $350 million. So what's next for the incredibly talented actor?

Speaking to New York Magazine, Jordan expressed a desire to produce and direct more, even suggesting a live-action adaptation of an anime.

"You know, maybe find an anime," he said. "You know, maybe do a live-action version of that anime."

"I love animation and anime," he added. "So maybe something around that space. Kind of cleanse the palette."

Jordan didn't specifically say which anime he wants to adapt, although he did provide a list of the anime he's been watching. He mentioned that he was watching the new season of Fire Force as well as Fate/Stay Night.

"The animation is incredible," he said of Fate/Stay Night. "You know, it's really phenomenal. And the action is pretty dope, too."

Neither Fire Force nor Fate/Stay Night have live-action adaptations in the works, making them a possibility for a future project for Jordan to oversee.

In previous interviews, Jordan talked about some of his favorite anime, listing One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter x Hunter as a "good starting five" for newcomers to the genre. He told GQ that Naruto is his favorite anime of all time.

“Been a fan of it for years, since I was maybe 12, 13 years old. I’ve literally seen Sasuke and Naruto grow up. At the end of it, I was pretty sad. I dropped a couple tears,” he told GQ six years ago.

We can already rule out One Piece since Netflix is already on top of that one, with a second season coming in 2026. There's also a live-action Naruto in development by Shang-Chi director Deston Daniel Cretton, so that one is off the table for Jordan as well.

Fans want to see Jordan take on Dragon Ball, not only because of its popularity, but also because of the influence it apparently had on Creed 3.

Michael B Jordan with the Dragon Ball Z references in Creed III 👀 pic.twitter.com/fiVpUBhkHM — HYPLAND (@hypland) March 11, 2023

Jordan is currently directing his next movie, Thomas Crown Affair, but what anime would you want to see him adapt into live-action after?