SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Wants To Make A Live-Action Anime And Fans Want It To Be DRAGON BALL

SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Wants To Make A Live-Action Anime And Fans Want It To Be DRAGON BALL

Sinners and Creed star Michael B. Jordan wants to direct a live-action anime adaptation, previously expressing that Dragon Ball and Naruto are among his favorite series.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 10, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Z

Michael B. Jordan is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. The 38-year-old has starred in numerous blockbuster hits, including most recently, Sinners.

The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire horror has been both a critical and commercial success with a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and global box office haul exceeding $350 million. So what's next for the incredibly talented actor?

Speaking to New York Magazine, Jordan expressed a desire to produce and direct more, even suggesting a live-action adaptation of an anime.

"You know, maybe find an anime," he said. "You know, maybe do a live-action version of that anime."

"I love animation and anime," he added. "So maybe something around that space. Kind of cleanse the palette."

Jordan didn't specifically say which anime he wants to adapt, although he did provide a list of the anime he's been watching. He mentioned that he was watching the new season of Fire Force as well as Fate/Stay Night.

"The animation is incredible," he said of Fate/Stay Night"You know, it's really phenomenal. And the action is pretty dope, too."

Neither Fire Force nor Fate/Stay Night have live-action adaptations in the works, making them a possibility for a future project for Jordan to oversee.

In previous interviews, Jordan talked about some of his favorite anime, listing One PieceDragon BallNarutoBleach, and Hunter x Hunter as a "good starting five" for newcomers to the genre. He told GQ that Naruto is his favorite anime of all time.

“Been a fan of it for years, since I was maybe 12, 13 years old. I’ve literally seen Sasuke and Naruto grow up. At the end of it, I was pretty sad. I dropped a couple tears,” he told GQ six years ago.

We can already rule out One Piece since Netflix is already on top of that one, with a second season coming in 2026. There's also a live-action Naruto in development by Shang-Chi director Deston Daniel Cretton, so that one is off the table for Jordan as well.

Fans want to see Jordan take on Dragon Ball, not only because of its popularity, but also because of the influence it apparently had on Creed 3.

Jordan is currently directing his next movie, Thomas Crown Affair, but what anime would you want to see him adapt into live-action after?

DRAGON BALL Reveals 30-Year-Old Worldbuilding Sketch From The Late Akira Toriyama
Related:

DRAGON BALL Reveals 30-Year-Old Worldbuilding Sketch From The Late Akira Toriyama
TOONAMI REWIND Is Taking Us Back In Time With DRAGON BALL Z KAI, NARUTO, And SAILOR MOON
Recommended For You:

TOONAMI REWIND Is Taking Us Back In Time With DRAGON BALL Z KAI, NARUTO, And SAILOR MOON

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder