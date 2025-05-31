LEGO ONE PIECE Leak Reveals Five Sets Releasing In August; Second Wave Coming In 2026

Earlier this year, LEGO announced plans to release a line of sets inspired by Netflix's live-action One Piece series. Not much has been officially revealed since then but with Netflix Tudum taking place this evening, there's a possibility we could get more information.

In the meantime, there's been a series of leaks that seem to confirm what the first wave of sets will consist of and when they will be released.

The latest rumors indicate that the first wave of LEGO One Piece will feature five sets, mostly inspired by the first season of the live-action show. These five sets are rumored to be:

Partys Bar (#75636) ft. Shanks, Makino, and Luffy minifigs - 301 pcs. - $29.99

Buggy's Circus (#75637) ft. Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and Buggy minifigs - 537 pcs. - $49.99

Arlong Park (#75638) ft. Long Arm Luffy, Arlong, Chew, Usopp, and Nami minifigs - 926 pcs. - $79.99

Going Merry (#75639) ft. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji minifigs - 1,376 pcs. - $129.99

Baratie (#75640) - 3,402 pcs. - $299.99

Although no descriptions or images of the sets were leaked, the names and number of pieces give us a pretty good indication of what to expect. Obviously, the more pieces, the larger the set. And Baratie, which is rated for 18 years and older, is the largest set with over 3,000 pieces.

Resting in the East Blue, Baratie is the floating restaurant in the One Piece universe. It's a significant location early on in the manga and was prominent in the first season of the live-action adaptation. It was where Sanji, the famous chef, worked before meeting Luffy and joining the Straw Hat Pirates as their cook. It's also the location where Roronoa Zoro duels Dracule Mihawk. Seeing as how the Baratie set is over 3,000 pieces, we figure this will be a pretty intricate build with tons of detail.

The Going Merry set, which is over 1,000 pieces, will almost certainly be a build of the first ship of the Straw Hats. Gifted to Luffy and the Straw Hats by Kaya, the ship features a sheep figurehead and is their primary ship during the East Blue arc.

The other three sets mentioned are smaller in comparison, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll lack excitement or detail. Buggy's Circus is one of the coolest locations in One Piece and will definitely make for a fun set to build.

This first wave is rumored to release on August 1, 2025, with a second wave consisting of six more sets arriving in 2026. It's likely this second wave will feature sets inspired by the second season of the series.

The leak could also tie into the release of the second season of the One Piece live-action series. Netflix has not officially announced when Season 2 will premiere, although we'll probably get confirmation of the show's return during Netflix Tudum this evening. However, it's worth noting that when the LEGO One Piece sets were announced, Netflix shared a press release that mentioned new episodes of the live-action series will debut in 2025.

Netflix has been teasing "exciting news" coming during Tudum 2025, and we expect to see an official trailer and hopefully get a release date for Season 2. With this LEGO One Piece leak, we are about 98% certain Season 2 of the live-action series will premiere in August as well, or possibly September at the latest. In any case, be sure to check back this evening for whatever announcement is made at Tudum.