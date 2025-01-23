Netflix's Live-Action ONE PIECE Series Is Getting A Line Of LEGO Sets

Earlier today, the official social account for Netflix's live-action One Piece series teased some sort of collaboration with LEGO. The teaser announced the "next adventure" for the Straw Hats, while teasing Monkey D. Luffy's iconic hat in brick form.

While the video wasn't exactly clear what this team-up would bring, The LEGO Group has officially announced plans to bring Netflix's One Piece series to life through LEGO building.

Straw Hats, are you ready for your next adventure? 🏴‍☠️ Coming soon. #LEGOOnePiece pic.twitter.com/kBbGTTWDlT — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 23, 2025

A series of LEGO sets inspired by the live-action series are set to arrive sometime this year. According to the press release, the new sets will allow fans to build and experience "iconic moments and scenes" from the live-action adaptation "in a new way."

One Piece, of course, is filled with iconic moments, so it will be interesting to see which will be chosen for this new line. The LEGO Group promised the full collection reveal, "including products and experiences," will come over the next couple of months. The collection itself will be out ahead of the return of Season 2 of the show.

Netflix hasn't announced exactly when One Piece Season 2 will return, although many expect it will be later this year.

“This is a truly special collaboration. For the first time, LEGO play and the exciting world of anime meet. Building the world of ONE PIECE, as depicted in the Netflix live action adaptation, in LEGO brick form has been such an exciting challenge and I couldn't be more excited for fans to experience the new adventures this ONE PIECE collaboration will bring them for the first time,” said Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President for Core Businesses at the LEGO Group. “Throughout this project with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, it has been an exciting, collaborative process, and I think that shows in all the grand adventures we will begin to unveil soon.”

“It has been an honor to bring the magnificent world of ONE PIECE to life both on and off the screen. We are excited to collaborate with the LEGO Group, a brand synonymous with creativity and the joy of play, to mark a historic moment as we build out the treasured manga’s adventures in iconic LEGO form for the first time ever," added Josh Simon, Vice President of Consumer Products, Netflix. “Through every detail of the design process, we've worked to meticulously create a collection of playsets that will give fans new ways to live out their own epic voyages into the Grand Line one special LEGO brick at a time."

Based on the beloved manga series by Eiichiro Oda, Netflix's One Piece follows the adventure of young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by finding the legendary One Piece treasure. That's easier said than done, however, as Luffy's quest leads him on a journey to fantastical locations filled with pirates, bounty hunters, and corrupt generals. Accompanying him on this adventure is a crew of trusty allies, including Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Usopp, and Sansji. You can bet that whatever sets LEGO comes up with will feature the Straw Hat Pirates in adorable brick form.

What scenes from the live-action show do you hope to see created in this new LEGO collection?