Netflix Confirms Live-Action ONE PIECE Season 2 Will Arrive Later This Year

Netflix hasn't officially announced a premiere date for Season 2 of its live-action One Piece series, but a recent announcement for the LEGO collaboration confirmed the show will arrive "later this year."

The very first paragraph of Netflix's Tudum article announcing the One Piece LEGO sets reads:

Ahoy, Straw Hats! The Lego Group, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios are teaming up to bring you treasures you can cherish while you wait for new episodes of ONE PIECE, which arrive later this year.

Production on Season 2 of the hit show kicked off last summer and reportedly wrapped filming late last year. Netflix has been ramping up the announcements, confirming casting details, and offering behind-the-scenes looks.

In fact, one behind-the-scenes set tour shared back in September of last year even strongly hinted that the show will return in 2025. Toward the end of the video, which you can see below, Buggy the Clown actor Jeff Ward announces, "Now I'll see you in 20--." Although the date is bleeped out, his lips seem to mouth "2025."

Netflix's One Piece is a live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series written by Eiichiro Oda, who serves as creative consultant for the show. The story follows the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he sails across the seas in hopes of finding the legendary One Piece treasure. With dreams of becoming King of the Pirates, Luffy's quest leads him on a journey to fantastical locations filled with pirates, bounty hunters, and corrupt generals.

Season 1 of the show begins at the beginning of Luffy's story, introducing new and longtime fans of the manga (and anime) to the live-action versions of these beloved characters.

Season 2 will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. As such, there has been a slew of new additions to the cast as we meet new characters like Nico Robin (played by Lera Abova), Mr. 0/Crocodile (Joe Manganiello), Vivi (Charithra Chandran), Dr. Kureha (Katey Sagal) and Dr. Hiriluk (Mark Harelik), among others.

Season 1 of One Piece was met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The first season sits at an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% rating on the Popcornmeter. When discussing Season 2, manga creator Eiichiro Oda suggested it "will surpass" Season 1.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out. With filming wrapped, we should hopefully get a trailer soon that gives us confirmation of Season 2's release.