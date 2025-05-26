ONE PIECE Season 2 Trailer Expected This Week As Netflix Hypes "Exciting News" At Tudum 2025

We're just days away from Tudum 2025, and Netflix is hyping the upcoming event. The official social account for the live-action One Piece series posted a reminder that there's some "exciting news on the horizon."

It was previously confirmed that One Piece will have some sort of presence at Tudum. While we don't know exactly what it will be, Netflix teased that it is "something you won't want to miss."

Many are expecting it will be the first trailer for One Piece Season 2, and hopefully a release date as well.

Netflix has been releasing behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at the upcoming season of the show, but so far, we have yet to see an official trailer. Production on the highly anticipated second season wrapped in February, but Netflix has yet to commit to a premiere date, at least not publicly.

However, there have been hints that Season 2 will debut sometime this year. One such hint came from Buggy the Clown actor Jeff Ward, who seemed to mouth "2025" in the set tour video. There was also the announcement of the One Piece LEGO collection that suggested that new episodes will arrive "later this year."

Listen up, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The Grand Line is calling and there’s some exciting news on the horizon! 😆 🌊



❤️ this post for reminders from @netflix’s #TUDUM to join us on May 31st. Trust us, you’re in for a sweet treat! 🍭 👀 pic.twitter.com/QMe3WwiwSb — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 25, 2025

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series will transition into the Grand Line, adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. With these new storylines come all new characters, including several key members of the Arabasta Saga.

Joining the cast for Season 2 are Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (Crocodile), Lera Abova as Nico Robin (All Miss Sunday), Charithra Chandran as Nefertari Vivi (Miss Wednesday), Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, and Katy Sagal as Dr. Kureha.

Anticipation is high for Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece series, especially following the critically acclaimed first season, which sits at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers," the critics consensus reads.

Netflix officially greenlit a second season of One Piece just two weeks after the show premiered. Although we haven't gotten official word on a third season, multiple actors have indicated that filming on Season 3 will begin later this year.

Netflix Tudum 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025. The show will be streamed live beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. In addition to One Piece, other hit shows from Netflix are expected to be showcased, including Squid Game.