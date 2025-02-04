ONE PIECE Season 2 Wraps Filming; Netflix Shares First Look Photo

Production on Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series has officially wrapped. The announcement was made on the official Netflix social media account.

"Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching!" the post reads. "Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call?"

Shared alongside the announcement was a celebratory promotional image featuring Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats. While Luffy has his arms raised in excitement, the others stand rather stoically, ready for whatever adventure awaits.

Luckily for those who are familiar with the manga series, we already know what's to come. As previously confirmed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Season 2 will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. Some suspect that the image that Netflix shared today is possibly our first look at the live-action version of Loguetown.

Filming on One Piece Season 2 began back in July of last year. Now that it has officially wrapped, we can hopefully look forward to more concrete details about the season's premiere date, including possibly an official trailer. So far, Netflix has only released some behind-the-scenes videos highlighting the various set pieces, props, and costumes we may see in Season 2.

While we have a general idea of the premise of Season 2, many fans are still eager to see how the story will unfold in live-action. Season 1 did an amazing job adapting the source material, and Oda -- who recently visited South Africa during filming on Season 2 -- stated that it is going "to surpass Season 1."

Season 1 of the show was a smash hit for Netflix, adored by both critics and fans alike. The first season of the live-action adaptation was met with rave reviews from critics, scoring it an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. "One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers," the critics consensus reads.

General audiences were even more impressed with the show. Season 1 has a whopping 95% on the Popcornmeter with over 10,000-plus ratings. Beyond ratings, One Piece was the No. 1 title globally on Netflix with over 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks of its release. These are going to be hard numbers to top, but there's incredibly excitement surrounding the show's return.

Hopefully, we don't have to wait too much longer for a first official look at Season 2. We're still not sure exactly when One Piece Season 2 will premiere, although many believe it will come later this year. This is based on a few hints, one of which came from Buggy the Clown actor Jeff Ward who seemed to mouth "2025" in the set tour video. Additionally, the announcement of the One Piece LEGO collection suggested that new episodes will arrive "later this year."

Interestingly though, a recent sizzle reel highlighting a bunch of shows coming to Netflix in 2025 did not feature One Piece. While it included Stranger Things season 5, You season 5, Squid Game season 3, and Wednesday season 2, One Piece was noticeably absent, leading some to believe that the show won't return until next year. Of course, it's possible that was missing simply because it had not finished filming yet.