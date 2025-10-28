ONE PIECE Season 2 Release Date Announced With First Look At Drum Island

Netflix announced today the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of its live-action One Piece adaptation. After teasing fans with a 2026 window at Tudum back in May, the streamer has waited months to reveal the exact date for One Piece Season 2.

According to today's announcement, One Piece: Into the Grand Line will officially set sail on March 10, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster teasing Drum Island, giving us our first look at the iconic winter island "best known for its skilled doctors and for its endless winter."

Two of those skilled doctors are, of course, Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk. It was previously announced that actress Katey Sagal will play Dr. Kureha, while Mark Harelik will play Dr. Hiriluk. Drum Island is also where we’re introduced to Tony Tony Chopper, Dr. Kureha’s reindeer assistant, who will be voiced and performance-captured by Mikaela Hoover.

Behold, the great medical land of Drum!



The wait is over, Nakama!! ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line sets sail March 10, 2026! pic.twitter.com/Ez2yXTwFiN — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 28, 2025

“Drum Kingdom is a winter island. It’s our medieval Winterfell Game of Thrones location, where you have this haunted-seeming castle at the top of a snowy mountain inhabited by someone the villagers say is a witch,” teased co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Joe Tracz.

On this snowy land of Drum, it’s best to expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/hR5SojTtjz — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) October 28, 2025

The Drum Rockies are not to be taken lightly. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hGAEgPQF9v — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) October 28, 2025

Drum Island was not included in the previous batch of Season 2 posters and stills, which teased the various locations the Straw Hats will visit on their journey into the Grand Line.

"Season 2 of ONE PIECE, titled ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line, finds our fearless friends navigating epic new territories as they sail through the legendary and venturesome stretch of sea. Among the new locations are Loguetown, where pirate king Gold Roger (Michael Dorman) was executed; Reverse Mountain, a perilous summit with a river that flows upward; the pirate-friendly island of Whiskey Peak; and the prehistoric island of Little Garden," Netflix recapped.

"Everything gets bigger," Tracz teased of the highly anticipated second season. "We are going to see giants and dinosaurs. We end up in the belly of a whale. Basically, our mantra for Season 2 is, ‘scale it all up.’"

"At the end of the first season, our characters made this pledge around a barrel to achieve their dreams, and in Season 2, we put those dreams to the test," he added. "Every island we visit in the Grand Line is going to challenge one of the Straw Hats in a unique way, and they’re going to learn that, to fulfill their dreams, they have to rely on each other.”

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga, One Piece follows the thrilling adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat crew: the master swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), sharpshooter and storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar). Driven by his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates, Luffy sets sail with his crew in search of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, once owned by the infamous pirate Gol D. Roger (Michael Dorman).

The synopsis for Season 2 reads:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

With a March 10, 2026, release date, it means the wait between seasons will have been two and a half years. That's certainly not ideal for a live-action series adapting a manga/anime as lengthy as One Piece. Hopefully, though, the wait for Season 3 will not be as long, as Netflix has already confirmed that production will begin later this year.