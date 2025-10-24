ONE PIECE Season 2 Posters Tease The Grand Adventure Ahead

Earlier this month, Netflix shared a poster for One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the second season of its live-action adaptation, teasing Whisky Peak. Also known as Cactus Island, Whisky Peak is a significant location in the manga/anime, as it's the first island that the Straw Hat Pirates visit after entering the Grand Line via Reverse Mountain. It's also not exactly as peaceful or welcoming as it looks, but we won't get into the spoilers just yet as we're still months away from the premiere of Season 2.

Whisky Peak is just one of the new locations fans will see come to life in Season 2 of the hit Netflix series. As the Straw Hats sail for the Grand Line, they'll encounter all sorts of bizarre islands. This week, Netflix shared posters and still images for each of these locations. From Loguetown to Little Garden, here's a quick teaser of what awaits when One Piece Season 2 debuts in 2026.

Up first, we've got Loguetown, "The town of the beginning and the end."

This bustling city is known as the site of the execution of the famous pirate king Gold Roger (Michael Dorman). At the heart of the city is the execution platform, where Roger was sentenced to death back in the Season 1 premiere. The great pirate era began here.

Loguetown is another notable location in One Piece. It's the primary setting for the Loguetown Arc, which serves as the final arc of the East Blue Saga and bridges into the Grand Line Saga. It marks the beginning phase of the Straw Hat Pirates adventures.

From there, we head to Reverse Mountain, which kicks off the Reverse Mountain Arc, the first arc in the Arabasta Saga, which is what Season 2 will primarily adapt from the manga and anime. This massive, ocean-covered mountain at the entrance to the Grand Line is the point where all four Blues meet.

Reverse Mountain is also where the Straw Hat Pirates meet Laboon, a giant whale who lives at the entrance of the Grand Line. Waiting for his friends to return from the Grand Line, Laboon is constantly ramming his head into Reverse Mountain trying to break it.

Despite being a whale, Laboon also becomes a physical location within the story when the Straw Hats actually go inside of him. This is where they meet Crocus, the lighthouse gatekeeper, who has set up a medical base inside of Laboon's stomach.

Once again, we have Whisky Peak, a welcoming town that celebrates pirates. The only city on Cactus Island, this is first stop for the Straw Hats after entering the Grand Line.

The final location teased by Netflix is Little Garden, another island on the Grand Line. Untouched since the age of dinosaurs, this prehistoric jungle island is filled with dinosaurs that still roam as well as a volcano that erupts hourly.

It's also home to giants Brogy (Brendan Sean Murray) and Dorry (Werner Coetser), who came to the isle more than a century ago and reside at the base of two mountains.

As you can see, a grand adventure awaits in Season 2 of One Piece. The highly anticipated live-action adaptation will return to Netflix at some point in 2026. A specific release date has not yet been announced.

One Piece Season 2 will unleash “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," the synopsis teases. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Netflix has already announced that there will be a third season with production beginning in Cape Town this year.