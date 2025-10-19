ONE PIECE Season 2 Poster Teases Ominous Foreshadowing At Whisky Peak

Netflix has dropped a new poster for One Piece Season 2, teasing the Grand Line's first betrayal. The new poster shows the Straw Hats walking through Whisky Peak, also known as Cactus Island, a significant location in the manga/anime and the primary setting for the Whisky Peak Arc.

Whisky Peak is the first island that the Straw Hat Pirates visit after entering the Grand Line via Reverse Mountain. We see the Straw Hats walking through what looks like a peaceful town surrounded by giant cacti in the background.

"Here in Whisky Peak we simply adore pirates," the tagline of the poster reads.

I don't want to get too into spoilers for those who aren't familiar with the source material, but let's just say that the town isn't exactly what it appears to be.

Welcome to the town of celebration, Whisky Peak! 🌵 pic.twitter.com/YrmwAh2FIR — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 14, 2025

A short, but very critical arc in the One Piece story, it sets up the central conflict for the rest of the Alabasta Saga, which will be the core focus of Season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation. The Whisky Peak Arc takes place immediately following the Reverse Mountain Arc, so it should be featured in one of the early episodes of the season. As confirmed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Season 2's story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whisky Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island."

We got our first look at One Piece Season 2 back in August when Netflix shared a brief teaser trailer. The video actually opens with the Straw Hats approaching Cactus Island and walking through Whisky Peak, but little do they know what awaits them there.

According to the synopsis, Season 2 will unleash “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," the synopsis teases. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Netflix has not yet announced a specific release date for One Piece Season 2, only teasing that it will arrive in 2026. A three-year wait is certainly not ideal for fans — especially when you consider how long the One Piece manga actually is — but thankfully Netflix has already announced that there will be a third season with production beginning in Cape Town this year. That should mean a shorter wait time between Season 2 and Season 3.