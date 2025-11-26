Netflix Casts Two More Baroque Works Agents For ONE PIECE Season 3

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that production has officially begun on Season 3 of its live-action One Piece series. Casting for the new season, however, is still rolling out.

This week, the streamer also confirmed that two more Baroque Works agents have joined the cast. Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) will play Miss Doublefinger, while Awdo Awdo (Upcoming: Subversion) will portray her partner, Mr. 1.

Mr. 1, also known as Daz Bones, is one of the highest-ranking Baroque Works agents. A powerful assassin, he has the Dice-Dice Fruit, which turns his body into steel blades, allowing him to slice through almost anything. One of the strongest enemies in the Alabasta Saga, he's best known for his fight against Zoro, which we obviously won't spoil.

Miss Doublefinger is another villain in the Alabasta arc. Powered by the Spike-Spike Fruit, she can grow sharp spikes anywhere on her body. She has a 1-on-1 battle with Nami in the original manga.

Two of Baroque Works’ deadliest agents now stand before us, Nakama. Season 3 welcomes Awdo Awdo and Daisy Head as the trusted weapons of Mr. 0, ready to bring overwhelming danger to our journey. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dCLQjrra6D — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 25, 2025

We already know that One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the upcoming second season of the series, will cover the story leading up to the Alabasta Arc, including the Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. This, coupled with recent casting announcements, probably means that the Alabasta Arc will be one of the primary focuses of Season 3.

Daisy Head and Awdo Awdo aren't the only newcomers joining the cast for Season 3. Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) has been cast as Portgas D. Ace, while Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!, Search Party, Big Mouth) as theatrical assassin Bon Clay.

It was also announced that Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 3. We expec to meet all four of these characters for the first time in Season 2.

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

One Piece Season 2, Into the Grand Line, is scheduled to debut on Netflix on March 10, 2026. With filming on Season 3 expected to run through Summer 2026, a 2027 premiere date is likely.