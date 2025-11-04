ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Fan-Favorite Bon Clay Character

ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Fan-Favorite Bon Clay Character

Netflix has made the first major casting announcement for One Piece Season 3, revealing who will play the fan-favorite character of Bon Clay in the live-action series.

News
By MattThomas - Nov 04, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

We're still months away from the premiere of One Piece Season 2, but with a third season already confirmed and production expected to begin this year, casting announcements are starting to be made. The official social account for the Netflix live-action series has revealed the casting of the fan-favorite character Bon Clay.

American comedian, actor, and singer Cole Escola has been cast in the role of Bon Escola for the upcoming third season. Escola is best known for their cabaret work and television appearances. They played Matthew on the Hulu television series Difficult People and has had recurring roles in Mozart in the Jungle, Girlboss, and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Bon Clay isn't a major character in One Piece, but he is a fan-favorite. The former officer agent of Baroque Works is first introduced during the Alabasta Arc as an antagonist of the Straw Hats, but he quickly becomes an ally to Luffy and plays a crucial heroic role during the Impel Down Arc.

As Netflix describes, Bon Clay is a "theatrical" assassin who is as "dangerous as they are dazzling." This flamboyant, over-the-top personality makes Escola's casting all the more perfect, as the actor is also often described as flamboyant in both their comedic style and public persona. Escola is known for their over-the-top, expressive, campy humor and has plenty of experience playing exaggerated, chaotic characters.

The Season 3 casting announcement comes just days after Netflix confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on March 10, 2026. However, production on Season 3 of the hit show is expected to begin this year. Season 2, Into the Grand Line, is expected to adapt most of the Alabasta Arc, including the Reverse Mountain Arc, Whisky Peak Arc, Little Garden Arc, and Drum Island Arc. 

The synopsis for Season 2 reads:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey  through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The casting announcement suggests that the Alabasta Saga’s climax won’t arrive until Season 3, which is also when Bon Clay is expected to appear in the Alabasta Arc.

