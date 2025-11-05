ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Major COBRA KAI Star To Play Portgas D. Ace

For the second time this week, Netflix has made a major casting announcement for its live-action One Piece. Just a few days after revealing Cole Escolas as the one who will portray Bon Clay in the live-action adaptation, Netflix has announced that Xolo Maridueña will be playing the beloved Portgas D. Ace in the upcoming third season of the show.

Like Bon Clay, Portgas D. Ace is another fan-favorite character in One Piece, although he plays a far more significant and central role in the overarching story. Without getting into spoilers for those who haven't read the manga or watched the anime, Portgas D. Ace is a fundamental catalyst for the entire story's progression and Luffy's development. He's the biological son of the legendary Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and, again, without spoiling anything, has very strong ties to Monkey D. Luffy.

Portgas D. Ace is first introduced at the very end of the Drum Island Arc, but isn't heavily featured until the Alabasta Arc, when he actually interacts with the Straw Hat crew, demonstrates his "Fire Fist" powers, and reveals his connection to Monkey D. Luffy. We already know that Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece series will cover the Drum Island Arc, but seeing as how Portgas D. Ace is only briefly seen in the final moments of the arc, the series's showrunners may simply roll his introduction into the Alabasta Arc in Season 3.

ONE PIECE: Season 3 just got a whole lot hotter!! 🔥 We are beyond excited to announce that Xolo Maridueña will be playing the beloved Portgas D. Ace in the next stretch of our adventure! 😆 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MqrKjiZmGD — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 5, 2025

Portgas D. Ace is one of the most beloved and tragic characters in One Piece. Charismatic and loyal yet hot-headed, reckless, and impulsive, he’s deeply protective of those he cares about. Beneath his fiery exterior, Ace wrestles with the burden of being the biological son of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, and harbors painful doubts about his right to exist.

Bringing him to life in Netflix's live-action adaptation is Xolo Maridueña, who rose to prominence for playing Miguel Diaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai series. He also played Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the DC Comics superhero film Blue Beetle in 2023. He's also done voice work for Batwheels, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Invincible, and English dubs for Sakamoto Days. This is obviously a major casting for One Piece as Xolo Maridueña is an incredibly gifted and popular actor.

Netflix is currently gearing up film Season 3 of One Piece, which is expected to begin production this year. The streamer recently confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on March 10, 2026.

One Piece Season 2, titled Into the Grand Line, is expected to adapt most of the Alabasta Arc, including the Reverse Mountain Arc, Whisky Peak Arc, Little Garden Arc, and Drum Island Arc. The synopsis reads:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation first premiered on August 31, 2023. It’s now going to be nearly three years between seasons, but hopefully, the wait for Season 3 won’t be as long, as the wheels of production already appear to be in motion.