Netflix’s ONE PIECE Season 3 Starts Production With First Image Teasing Portgas D. Ace

While fans are still eagerly awaiting the arrival of One Piece Season 2 next year, Netflix has announced that production on Season 3 has already begun. Netflix confirmed the Season 3 renewal back in August and noted that filming would take place in Cape Town, South Africa. The big question now is how long viewers will have to wait between Seasons 2 and 3, with many hoping the gap won't be nearly as long as the wait for Season 2.

Netflix didn't reveal which arcs from the manga will be adapted for Season 3, but we do know two confirmed characters will appear from the Alabasta Arc: Bon Clay and Portgas D. Ace. It's the latter who is primarily hinted at in the first teaser image.

As you can see below, the image accompanying the announcement features multiple nods to the fan-favorite character. The first is the title of Episode #301, "Where There's Smoke," which directly references Ace's signature ability, the Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame Fruit), allowing him to create and control fire, with smoke, of course, being the natural byproduct of his flames. Symbolically, it also hints at Ace’s presence and impact, foreshadowing his role in the story.

Perhaps the more obvious hints are the objects featured in the image. We see Ace's signature dagger and Log Pose, unique with three needles.

As previously announced, Portgas D. Ace will be played by Xolo Maridueña in Netflix's live-action series. Maridueña rose to prominence for playing Miguel Diaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai series, and also played Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the DC Comics superhero film Blue Beetle in 2023.

Production on Season 3 has started, Straw Hats! 😆 As our adventure grows behind the scenes, get ready to set sail once more when Season 2 launches on March 10th! 🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/zkSGAhWp23 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 24, 2025

Naturally, Season 3 will see the original Straw Hat crew — Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji — all returning. They'll be joined by several returning Season 2 cast members, including Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra. Netflix revealed that Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have all been promoted to series regulars for Season 3.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will likely cover the story leading up to the Alabasta Arc, including the Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. This suggests that the Alabasta Arc will be one of the primary focuses of Season 3, especially now that a teaser has confirmed key characters returning. The Alabasta Arc is one of the most dramatic and pivotal storylines in One Piece, and there’s likely enough content to justify a full season focused on it. The question is how much time Netflix will dedicate to a single arc, given the series’ length and the challenge of aging actors.

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

One Piece Season 2, Into the Grand Line, will debut on Netflix on March 10, 2026. Filming on Season 3 is expected to run through Summer 2026. With post-production likely taking at least a year, a 2027 release for Season 3 is highly likely.