End Of An Era: SUPER SENTAI (Power Rangers' Origin Series) Reportedly Ending After 50 Years

Many younger American fans may not realize that Power Rangers is actually a Western adaptation of Japan’s long-running Super Sentai series and has even reused battle footage from Super Sentai (Sūpā Sentai Shirīzu) in several of its own episodes.

The Super Sentai Series first aired in Japan in 1975 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers airing in the States in 1993 and reusing footage from the 16th Super Sentai Series, Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger.

Now, reports are emerging out of Japan that the Super Sentai series will be concluding in early-2026. Per Kyodo News, the show is said to be ending due to "inadequate revenues from related events, tie-in goods and movie adaptations when compared with production costs."

The currently airing No.1 Sentai Gozyuger will reportedly be the 50th and final installment of the franchise. Despite these reports emerging from Japan, Toei and TV Asahi have not officially confirmed the news yet.

Of course, Super Sentai is but one of several Japanese superhero shows in the tokusatsu genre, which includes Kamen Rider and Ultraman, so the genre will live on in Japan, even without new Super Sentai shows being created.

'SUPER SENTAI', the show that inspired 'POWER RANGERS', is reportedly ending after 50 years pic.twitter.com/bdneAgzs6U — ScreenTime (@screentime) October 31, 2025 🚨BREAKING: The long running Super Sentai series will end this year after Gozyuger



After 50 years Super Sentai will end this year after its current season Gozyuger concludes. The series will then rebrand under a new franchise name



It is unknown if any other changes will incur pic.twitter.com/jNz4vDpKII — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) October 30, 2025 テレ朝「スーパー戦隊シリーズ」放送終了へhttps://t.co/ZZNJkmFpfp



テレビ朝日系の「スーパー戦隊シリーズ」が、現在放送中の作品を最後に終了することが関係者への取材で分かった。1975年開始の「秘密戦隊ゴレンジャー」から続く人気シリーズが半世紀の歴史に幕を下ろす。 pic.twitter.com/NuT3nOQJn5 — オリコンニュース (@oricon) October 30, 2025 Oh God its real



Super Sentai is genuinely ending



From what I read its because they can no longer justify the production, because for some time, the profit is lower than the production costs https://t.co/dh7y80sQxD pic.twitter.com/Z5mOO5QEvz — anon54 (@anon54980) October 30, 2025

Here in the U.S., the last season of Power Rangers to air was Power Rangers Cosmic Fury in 2023. Netflix also aired a 30th Anniversary special, titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, also in 2023. However, 2023 would mark the first time in Power Rangers' U.S. history that there were no new or re-edited episodes to premiere.

On a more positive note, Power Rangers rights lapsed at Netflix and are now owned by Disney, who have commissioned the Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunner duo of Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz to create a new Power Rangers series for Disney+.