End Of An Era: SUPER SENTAI (Power Rangers' Origin Series) Reportedly Ending After 50 Years

After five decades of continuous airing, Japan's Super Sentai series is reportedly going to air its last episode in early-2026. Unconfirmed reports state that the show could potentially be rebranding.

Nov 01, 2025
Many younger American fans may not realize that Power Rangers is actually a Western adaptation of Japan’s long-running Super Sentai series and has even reused battle footage from Super Sentai (Sūpā Sentai Shirīzu) in several of its own episodes.

The Super Sentai Series first aired in Japan in 1975 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers airing in the States in 1993 and reusing footage from the 16th Super Sentai Series, Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger. 

Now, reports are emerging out of Japan that the Super Sentai series will be concluding in early-2026. Per Kyodo News, the show is said to be ending due to "inadequate revenues from related events, tie-in goods and movie adaptations when compared with production costs."  

The currently airing  No.1 Sentai Gozyuger will reportedly be the 50th and final installment of the franchise. Despite these reports emerging from Japan, Toei and TV Asahi have not officially confirmed the news yet.

Of course, Super Sentai is but one of several Japanese superhero shows in the tokusatsu genre, which includes Kamen Rider and Ultraman, so the genre will live on in Japan, even without new Super Sentai shows being created.

Here in the U.S., the last season of Power Rangers to air was Power Rangers Cosmic Fury in 2023. Netflix also aired a 30th Anniversary special, titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, also in 2023. However, 2023 would mark the first time in Power Rangers' U.S. history that there were no new or re-edited episodes to premiere.

On a more positive note, Power Rangers rights lapsed at Netflix and are now owned by Disney, who have commissioned the Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunner duo of Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz to create a new Power Rangers series for Disney+.

