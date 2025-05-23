Netflix's POWER RANGERS: Jonathan Entwistle Shares Details On His Plans That Ended Up In A Lost Galaxy

To understand where the Power Rangers franchise stands today, it’s important to look back at a major turning point: Hasbro’s $522 million acquisition of the brand from Saban Brands in May 2018. This deal gave Hasbro full control of the Power Rangers IP and marked the beginning of a new era for the decades-old franchise.

Fast forward to October 2021, Netflix stepped in as a key player by securing exclusive U.S. streaming rights for Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2, which debuted in spring 2022. The platform also became the home for much of the existing Power Rangers content library, signaling a deeper partnership.

Then, in November 2021, Hasbro announced that filmmaker Jonathan Entwistle—best known for The End of the F**ing World*—had been tapped to spearhead a reimagined Power Rangers universe across both film and television. Netflix was positioned as the home for this ambitious reboot, making the collaboration a major creative milestone for the franchise.

However, by mid-2024, reports emerged that the Entwistle-led live-action reboot had stalled and was no longer moving forward at Netflix.

Now, after a long hiatus from the Power Rangers universe, Disney is stepping back into the fold. The company previously held the rights from 2001 to 2010, it was announced in March 2025 that a new live-action Power Rangers series is in early development for Disney+. The project will be a joint effort between Hasbro Entertainment and 20th Television, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians creatives Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz in discussions to serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners.

This move marks a surprising return of the franchise to Disney’s platform—but not its ownership. Despite the collaboration, Hasbro continues to hold full rights and creative authority over Power Rangers, shaping its future while Disney provides a high-profile home for the upcoming reboot.

Here's a more succinct breakdown:

1993-2001: Power Rangers was owned by Saban Entertainment.

2001-2010: The Walt Disney Company acquired the Power Rangers franchise.

2010: Disney sold the franchise back to Saban.

2018: Saban sold Power Rangers to Hasbro for $522 million.

2021: Hasbro and Netflix announce plans to build a Power Rangers cinematic universe that spans across television and animation, with Jonathan Entwistle leading development

2024: Reports emerge, revealing that development had stalled and the project was no longer moving forward at Netflix

2025: Disney+ steps in and reveals they'll be collaborating with Hasbro on a similar concept as what was planned at Netflix, with the Percy Jackson creative team leading development

Now, as Jonathan Entwistle embarks on his press tour for Karate Kid: Legends, more details are emerging about what he was cooking up with Netflix for their Power Rangers reimagining.

Via a Reddit AMA, Entwistle revealed, "I was working on Power Rangers waaaay back in 2018 when it was at Paramount. I was writing a movie version. Then Hasbro bought eOne and it was all shaken up again, the movie was shelved and then a TV series became the new focus."

"I started work on that, mapping out how that could work with multiple movies, shows and animations - we worked closely with Netflix on all of that. And then eOne was no more and the whole concept of the show and movies just got lost in that shuffle. It really sucks because it was such a cool approach, Star Wars level, but I think Hasbro just couldn't get everyone behind the same approach."

He also added, "...I wasn't doing MMPR specifically, but Tommy Oliver was the center of the world, all the mythology was surrounding him being one of the most important people in the universe... because we all know what he would become. So it was basically a time-bending HUGE story about stopping Drakkon from taking power over everything. The TV series had a kind of really cool King Arthur-vibe, that was the angle, more mystical, magical to start us off. Jenny Klein who was writing that show also came up with a very very cool idea for sentient colors... but alas, it never went anywhere. Which sucks, I would've LOVED to have made that universe a reality!"

The concept certainly had potential, but in the end, Netflix chose to move in a different direction and opted not to move forward with the project. Now, with Disney+ stepping in as the new platform, there's renewed hope that Power Rangers will make a strong comeback.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting what’s next for the franchise, especially since the most recent installment, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, wrapped up its run in September 2023.