GO! GO! LOSER RANGER! Season 2 Announced With 2025 Premiere Date

Season 1 of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, one of this year's best new anime series, came to an end today with the premiere of its twelfth and final episode, but the series will return soon enough. Following the final episode this weekend, it was announced that Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be getting a second season.

Season 2 of the hit anime series is already in production with a 2025 release date. The announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser trailer and a commemorative illustration by director Kelichi Sato thanking fans for watching.

Produced by Yostar Pictures and directed by Keiichi Sato, with scripts written by Keiichirō Ōchi, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is an anime series adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba. The series puts a dark and cynical twist on Super Sentai, and is a dark subversion of Power Rangers, following an anti-hero who confronts a traditional hero.

The series premiered in April of this year and streamed on Hulu (or Disney+ internationally). New episodes were released weekly on the streaming platform with English subtitles. However, the first episodes with English dubs started to release earlier this month. The first season consists of 12 episodes, all of which can be streamed on Hulu.

In its brief description of the series, Hulu writes: "Tired of the Sunday Showdown charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all!

Disney+, where it is streamed internationally, has a more detailed description:

What if the 13-year-long battle for survival that had been ongoing between the monsters and the Ranger Force was actually a farce all along? With their old hideout and bosses wiped out, the surviving Dusters make a secret agreement with the Ranger Force to engage in the weekly Sunday Showdown - one where they will always be defeated. Tired of this charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all! Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 2021. The manga's English edition is published by Kodansha Comics, offering a more detailed synopsis:

WHO IS THE HERO... AND WHO IS THE VILLAIN When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

The general reception to the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime series has been positive, although many have blamed Disney for the show's lack of recognition and popularity. Disney and Hulu have done very little to market the series, which makes the announcement of a second season a bit surprising, although much welcomed.

Have you watched Go! Go! Loser Ranger! yet? If so, let us know your thoughts on the anime series in the comments below!