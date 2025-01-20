THE RED RANGER BECOMES AN ADVENTURER IN ANOTHER WORLD Opening And Ending Sequences Revealed

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World was one of this year's most anticipated anime series. The anime adaptation of the Super Sentai manga series follows Togo Asagaki as he's wrapped into a fantasy world.

Now two episodes into the series, we've been treated to a creditless version of the opening and ending theme sequences.

The opening theme, titled "Cuz I," is performed by Hikaru Makishima. The adrenaline-pumping soundtrack is fueled with action-packed sequences.

The ending theme, titled "Explosive Heart," is performed by Aya Uchida. It's a bit more cutesy and fun, and gives off a totally different vibe than the opening sequence.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Shadowverse) at studio Satelight. Series composition is by Atsuhiro Tomioka (Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest) with character designs by ShujiMaruyama (350 Days to the Wedding) and music by Koichiro Kameyama (Happy Sugar Life).

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with subtitles. The series description reads:

Togo Asagaki was the Red Ranger in a heroic Ranger squad. During their final battle against an evil organization, he gave his life to guarantee their triumph. But fate had other plans, and he found himself reborn in an entirely different world. Embracing his new role as an adventurer, he transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his pursuit of justice, helping those in need.

For those interested in the source material, the manga — written and illustrated by Koyoshi Nakayoshi — started in Square Enix's shonen manga magazine Monthly Shonen Gangan. It's available in English through Square Enix's Manga Up! global service. Square Enix describes the manga story:

We're only two episodes into The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, which can be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. The first episode introduced fans to Togo Asagaki, also known as Kizuna Red, leader of the Super Sentai ranger team who has been warped away to the fantasy world. Thankfully he still possesses all of his powers, tech, and abilities, which come in handy when facing off against the monsters in this new, mysterious land.