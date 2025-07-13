RUMOR: Disney+ POWER RANGERS Reboot Will Begin Filming In January

The online Power Rangers and Super Sentai community is buzzing over reports that filming on Disney's upcoming Power Rangers reboot is set to begin in London this January.

The source appears to stem from Production Weekly, which can be hit-or-miss at times, so consider the reports a rumor until we get official confirmation from Disney or Hasbro.

Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2 ended on September 29, 2022, and there hasn't been a new season of the long-running children's superhero team in nearly three years.

The project will be a joint effort between Hasbro Entertainment and Disney-owned 20th Television, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians creatives Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz in discussions to serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners.

There have been no casting updates or further announcements since the joint venture between Hasbro and Disney was first announced.

🚨BREAKING: Power Rangers Disney+ Reboot Planned to begin filming in January 2026



News just broke that the Power Rangers Disney+/ Hulu Series is now listed in Production Weekly with filming planned to begin January 2026 in London pic.twitter.com/1ACL3n1Cac — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) July 10, 2025

Power Rangers fans are eager to find out what kind of tone the upcoming project will take. Traditionally, the franchise has been geared toward younger audiences, especially pre-teens.

However, the 2017 Power Rangers film took a more mature approach, aiming to appeal to longtime fans who grew up with the original series by adding grittier themes and a more serious tone. Now, with a new reboot on the horizon, many are curious whether it will return to its kid-friendly roots or continue down a more adult path.

Reportedly, the new project aims to breathe fresh life into the franchise while still respecting what made it special in the first place. The creative team is said to be aiming to balance demands from longtime followers while also delivering something that will bring in a new audience.

Previously, Karate Kid: Legends director Jonathan Entwistle was working on a reboot for Netflix before those plans were ultimately scrapped. His take was set to bring the franchise back to season 1, but this time start with a story that focused on Tommy Oliver and his exciting Ranger future, also bringing the concept of Drakkon to television for the first time.

Entwistle worked on the series from 2021-2024 before Netflix's rights lapsed and Disney swooped in to move forward with their current plans.