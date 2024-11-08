GO! GO! LOSER RANGER! Sets April 2025 Premiere For Season 2

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is slated to premiere in April 2025. Check out the new teaser and visual art for the second season of the hit super sentai anime series.

By MattIsForReal - Nov 08, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Super Sentai

The premiere date of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 has been narrowed to April 2025. The hit super sentai announced plans to return for a second season just as the first season came to an end in June.

The new release window was shared alongside a new teaser trailer and visual for Season 2. The visual's tagline reads, "Hear the sound of justice crumbling."

An adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is an anime series produced by Yostar Pictures and directed by Keiichi Sato, with scripts written by Keiichirō Ōchi. Putting a dark and cynical twist on super sentai, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a dark subversion of the Power Rangers, following an anti-hero who confronts a traditional hero.

The series is available to stream on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. All 12 episodes in the first season are available with both English subtitles and English dubs.

In its brief description of the series, Hulu writes: "Tired of the Sunday Showdown charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all!

Meanwhile, Disney+ offers a more detailed description of the series, which reads:

What if the 13-year-long battle for survival that had been ongoing between the monsters and the Ranger Force was actually a farce all along? With their old hideout and bosses wiped out, the surviving Dusters make a secret agreement with the Ranger Force to engage in the weekly Sunday Showdown - one where they will always be defeated. Tired of this charade, Fighter D finally steps up to make a change once and for all!

Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

The first season of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! was met with enthusiastic response from critics and fans alike. Described as a crossover of The Boys and Power Rangers, it was praised for its creative storytelling and character development along with its solid art and animation. Let's hope it doesn't fall into the same trap we've seen from other anime, where the second season was so rushed that the animation suffers as a result.

Despite positive reviews, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! didn't get the attention many believe it deserved. Many blamed the show's lack of recognition on Disney and Hulu, which did little to market the series. Hopefully, with a second season on the way, more people discover and enjoy the anime.

