It's Morphin' Time! PERCY JACKSON Showrunners Verify Existence Of Disney's POWER RANGERS Reboot Project

The Super Sentai fandom has been on a roller coaster ride of ups and downs over the last few weeks, with rumors and then confirmation emerging out of Japan that the long-running tokusatsu IP would be drawing to a close in early 2026.

However, optimism for the genre has been renewed, as the season 2 premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians brought confirmation that a Power Rangers reboot was in the works at Disney+.

The news came from showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, who were first reported to be rebooting Power Rangers for Disney+ back in March 2025.

Now, the duo has offered up their first, albeit deliberately vague, comments on the project.

When questioned at the Percy Jackson season 2 premiere, Shotz replied to Movieweb, "(Laughs) You are asking questions that you know I can't answer. Let's just say we very much hope to bring that story to life, so that's all I can say at this point."

Steinberg was then questioned as to whether their reboot would start off with the classic Power Rangers lineup of Jason, Zack, Kimberley, Trini, and Billy but the showrunner sidestepped the specifics of that inquiry, simply answering, "The rumor is true. I can not tell you [about the initial character lineup], but I am very, very excited for that story."

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to debut on Disney+ fairly soon, on December 10, 2025, and by early accounts, it's a big improvement on the first season.

Hopefully, the streaming/viewership metrics lineup with this reported increase in quality, which would then likely convince the execs at Disney+ to move forward or even fast-track what Steinberg and Shotz have planned for Power Rangers.

It’ll also be worth watching to see whether Steinberg and Shotz tap any of their Percy Jackson cast for the Power Rangers reboot.

The core ensemble is already in the right age range and appeals to the same audience, making the idea feel like a natural fit.

Over the years, Power Rangers have called several places home, including Disney, once already. For informational purposes, below is a quick timeline of the franchise's television history.

1993-2001: Power Rangers was owned by Saban Entertainment.

2001-2010: The Walt Disney Company acquired the Power Rangers franchise.

2010: Disney sold the franchise back to Saban.

2018: Saban sold Power Rangers to Hasbro for $522 million.

2021: Hasbro and Netflix announce plans to build a Power Rangers cinematic universe that spans across television and animation, with Jonathan Entwistle leading development

2024: Reports emerge, revealing that development had stalled and the project was no longer moving forward at Netflix

2025: Disney+ steps in and reveals they'll be collaborating with Hasbro on a similar concept as what was planned at Netflix, with the Percy Jackson creative team leading development

Of particular interest is the near reboot at Netflix, which was set to be spearheaded by filmmaker Jonathan Entwistle. best known for The End of the F**ing World*, who previously disclosed,"Tommy Oliver was the center of the world, all the mythology was surrounding him being one of the most important people in the universe... because we all know what he would become."

"So it was basically a time-bending HUGE story about stopping Drakkon from taking power over everything. The TV series had a kind of really cool King Arthur-vibe, that was the angle, more mystical, magical to start us off."

"Jenny Klein who was writing that show also came up with a very very cool idea for sentient colors... but alas, it never went anywhere. Which sucks, I would've LOVED to have made that universe a reality!"

Of course, Entwistle's vision never got off the ground, and the Power Rangers rights at Netflix eventually lapsed and ended up at 20th Century Studios/Disney+.