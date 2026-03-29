Jason David Frank's Final POWER RANGERS Film To Be Released In US Theaters

After a long delay, Legend of the White Dragon finally has a confirmed release date.

Jason David Frank’s (the original Green and White Ranger) last project, a Power Rangers–inspired team-up with Bat in the Sun, hit a major roadblock after the beloved actor passed away unexpectedly in November 2022.

After a string of successful crowdfunding campaigns, filming for Legend of the White Dragon officially kicked off in May 2021. But when Jason David Frank passed away in 2022, the production team was forced to rethink parts of the story, adjust their overall plan, and schedule extra pickup shots, since additional reshoots were already on the calendar at the time of his death.

Nearly four years later, Power Rangers and JDF fans finally have confirmed info on when they'll get to see the kickstarter-supported film.

Bat in the Sun revealed an August 28, 2026, release date this past weekend at WonderCon and surprisingly, revealed that the film would be coming to US theaters, thanks to a deal with Well Go USA.

🚨BREAKING: Jason David Frank’s final film ‘Legend Of The White Dragon’ will release in select theaters on August 28th



August 28th also happens to by Power Rangers Day pic.twitter.com/2c7fiFZeJJ — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) March 28, 2026

Aaron Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions co-directed, co-wrote, and also appears in the film alongside star Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”). Sean Schoenke co-directed the film.

The cast also includes Rachele Brooke Smith (Center Stage: Turn It Up), Jenna Frank, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (The Babysitter), Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), along with David Ramsey (“Arrow”) and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum).

Legend of the White Dragon will arrive in select theaters on National Power Rangers Day, August 28, 2026.

The film follows Erik Reed, a former hero forced into hiding after a devastating battle destroys part of his city and exposes his identity. Once celebrated as the White Dragon, Erik is now blamed for the destruction and cut off from the life and family he left behind. As corruption spreads through Virtuo City, Erik is drawn back into saving a world that no longer trusts him. He must confront his past and decide whether the White Dragon still belongs in a city that has already judged him, all while facing an enemy who wields the same mysterious energy that once defined him.

Other Power Rangers alum set to appear include Jason Faunt (“Power Rangers: Time Force”), Ciara Hanna (“Power Rangers: Megaforce”), and Cerina Vincent (“Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy”).

"Legend of the White Dragon not only delivers the thrilling sci-fi action fans crave, but also celebrates the life and legacy of Jason David Frank, who means so much to so many,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment. “It’s truly a privilege to bring such a special film to audiences across North America.”

“From the beginning, this film was driven by passion, perseverance, and a deep respect for the fans,” said Aaron Schoenke. “We’re thrilled to be working with Well Go to bring Legend of the White Dragon to audiences and to celebrate Jason’s final role in the way it deserves.”