A Game Based On Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Was Reportedly In Development, The Project's Current Status Is Unknown

CD Projekt Red reportedly greenlit a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners spin-off game that would have taken the series in a very different direction. According to a report from MP1st, the studio worked with WayForward on a 2.5D brawler based on the popular anime, with development occurring around 2025–2026.

The information comes from a developer’s portfolio that lists an unannounced CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk project under the codename "Gemini." WayForward, best known for titles such as Shantae and River City Girls, was reportedly the development partner. The game is described as a brawler that would have featured characters from Edgerunners and included online play with rollback netcode, suggesting multiplayer was a planned focus.

This would have marked a significant departure from Cyberpunk 2077’s first-person RPG format. A side-scrolling or 2.5D brawler built around David, Lucy, and other members of the Edgerunners crew makes sense given how strongly the anime resonated with fans. The characters have already appeared in other games and collaborations since the show’s release, showing that CD Projekt Red recognizes their popularity beyond the main title.

The report does not confirm whether the project is still active, was quietly cancelled, or remains in early development. Portfolio entries often reflect work completed before a developer leaves a studio, so the 2025–2026 timeframe could simply indicate when that individual contributed rather than the full life of the project.

The claim fits a broader pattern at CD Projekt Red. In recent years the company has increasingly worked with external studios to keep its universes active between major internal releases. The Witcher remake is being handled by Fool’s Theory, and outside partners have contributed to Cyberpunk 2077 updates. An outsourced Edgerunners spin-off would align with that approach, especially while the main team focuses on larger projects.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners remains one of the most successful anime adaptations of a video game in recent memory. A second season is still expected, and the characters continue to generate interest across different media. Whether or not the reported WayForward brawler ever releases, the fact that CD Projekt Red explored the idea shows the company has considered expanding the Edgerunners story beyond animation and into new gameplay genres.

For now, the project remains unconfirmed by CD Projekt Red or WayForward. Until an official announcement surfaces, it stands as a credible but incomplete report about a spin-off that could have given fans a very different way to experience Night City.

What are your thoughts on the article? Do you think a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners brawler would work? Let us know your thoughts in the usual box down below!