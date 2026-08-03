Mushoku Tensei Chronicles Of Echoes Expands The Story With New Mobile And PC Game

Mushoku Tensei is receiving a new interactive chapter through Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Chronicles of Echoes, a 3D RPG now available on mobile and PC. Developed by Asobimo and published by GREE Entertainment, the game launched recently, and offers both a retelling of the core story and original material that extends beyond the existing novel and anime.

The original Mushoku Tensei web novel by Rifujin na Magonote began in 2012 and concluded its main story in 2015. It follows Rudeus Greyrat, a man reborn in a fantasy world with his previous memories intact. An epilogue series titled Redundant Reincarnation continued the focus on Rudeus and his growing family, running as a web novel until 2017. The final physical volume of that epilogue is scheduled for release in November 2026. While the central narrative of Rudeus’s life has reached its end in print, the franchise has remained active through anime adaptations and now this new game.

Chronicles of Echoes was first announced on June 28, 2026, alongside a theme song called "Chronicle" performed by Yuki Ohara. The game uses a 3D RPG format with strategic battles and a gacha system for unlocking characters. Rudeus is available from the start, while other major figures from the series can be obtained as the story progresses. Combat emphasizes planning and positioning rather than pure action, requiring players to consider party composition and turn order.

One of the stronger draws for existing fans is the range of story content. The game adapts events from both the novels and the anime. It also restores material that was cut or condensed in the animated version, giving anime-only viewers scenes they have not seen before. In addition, the developers have included original scenarios written for the game. These new arcs expand on existing characters and, in some cases, continue threads involving Rudeus and the wider Greyrat family after the events of the main story.

A mode called Private Time focuses on character interactions. It is designed to show previously unseen sides of familiar figures and to create more personal moments between party members. For a series that has always placed heavy emphasis on relationships, growth, and the long-term consequences of choices, this feature aligns closely with the tone of the source material.

The game is available now on the App Store, Google Play, and PC. Its release comes while the anime is in the middle of Season 3. Studio Bind’s third season began in July 2026 and is planned for 27 episodes total, with the first cour consisting of 14 episodes. The anime remains one of the more closely followed isekai adaptations, currently holding a strong score on major tracking sites and contributing to the series’ cumulative sales of more than 18 million copies.

Mushoku Tensei’s reputation has always been complicated. The story’s frank treatment of its protagonist’s flaws and the darker aspects of his growth have generated both praise for its honesty and criticism for the same reasons. Despite those debates, the series has maintained a dedicated audience and continued commercial momentum. The decision to release a game that both retells the existing story and adds new material suggests the rights holders see ongoing value in exploring the world and characters from different angles.

Chronicles of Echoes does not replace the novels or the anime. It functions as a parallel way to experience the material, with the added benefit of original scenarios and deeper character moments. For players who have finished the main story, the new content offers a reason to return. For those still progressing through the anime or the light novels, the game provides another entry point that can fill in gaps or show familiar events from a different perspective.

Asobimo’s previous work on mobile RPGs and GREE’s publishing experience indicate the game is built for long-term operation, with the gacha system and ongoing story events typical of the format. How much additional original story will be added after launch remains to be seen, but the inclusion of post-novel material from the start sets a clear direction.

Mushoku Tensei has already moved past the conclusion of its central character arc in print while keeping the anime adaptation active and now adding a game that expands the timeline further. Chronicles of Echoes fits into that pattern of continued development. It gives fans a new way to engage with Rudeus and the cast, restores some omitted scenes, and introduces original stories that push beyond the published ending. For a series that has always been about the long consequences of a single reincarnation, the willingness to keep exploring those consequences across new formats is consistent with its history.

The game is live and available to download. Players can step back into the world of Mushoku Tensei, collect characters, work through both familiar and new events, and see how the story continues in this latest official extension of the franchise.