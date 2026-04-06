THE STRONGEST JOB IS APPARENTLY NOT A HERO OR A SAGE, BUT AN APPRAISER Video Game Arrives This Month

Sunsoft has revealed a new game based on the popular isekai anime The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)!. Titled GAME The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! Dungeon and Mystery Girl, the title is a fast-paced arena shooter that will launch digitally on April 23, 2026 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is priced at $23.99 and will feature Japanese audio with subtitles and interface support for Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

The announcement comes as the anime itself is gaining momentum. The first episode streamed early on d Anime Store and ABEMA on April 1, with the regular broadcast beginning April 4 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. JST. Subsequent episodes will stream one week in advance on d Anime Store and ABEMA starting April 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series for international audiences.

The anime follows Hibiki Manabe, an ordinary high school boy who is suddenly transported to a fantasy world filled with monsters. Upon arrival, he discovers his unique skill is “Appraisal” and his job class is “Appraiser (provisional).” Guided by the elf Emalia, Hibiki becomes an adventurer and teams up with a diverse group of companions including the cursed beastman Claude, the sage from the future Lillian, and the sacred white cat beast Vene to grow stronger and find a way back to his original world.

The game adapts this premise into an arena shooter format, where players will likely control Hibiki and his party as they battle through dungeons and face challenging enemies. The “Dungeon and Mystery Girl” subtitle suggests a focus on exploration, combat, and story elements involving the mysterious girl who may hold keys to Hibiki’s return. While full gameplay details have not been released, the arena shooter description points to fast-paced action that emphasizes quick decision-making, skill usage, and party synergy which are core elements that align with the light novel and anime’s themes of growth through appraisal and teamwork.

The anime is directed by Makoto Hoshino (Banished from the Hero’s Party season 1, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions) at Studio Flad, with series composition by Megumi Shimizu (Banished from the Hero’s Party, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!). Character designs are handled by Mihoko Ogawa and Yoshie Matsumoto.

The light novel series by Atekichi began serialization on AlphaPolis’ website in March 2017 and has built a dedicated following for its fresh take on isekai tropes. The manga adaptation by Atsushi Takeda launched in August 2017 and continues to run. Yen Press publishes the novels in English, while Seven Seas Entertainment handles the manga.

The release of a dedicated game so soon after the anime’s debut shows strong confidence in the franchise’s popularity. For fans who enjoy the light novel and anime’s blend of adventure, humor, and character development, the arena shooter format offers a chance to experience the world of appraisal and party-building in an interactive way. The inclusion of multiple languages for subtitles and interface ensures the game will be accessible to a wide international audience right from launch.

The April 23 release date gives players a new way to engage with the series while the anime continues airing. The timing also allows the game to benefit from the buzz surrounding the television adaptation, potentially attracting both existing fans and newcomers curious about the “Appraiser” concept.

As development details and gameplay footage emerge in the coming weeks, fans will get a clearer picture of how the game adapts the source material’s unique job system and party dynamics. The combination of fast-paced shooting action with the strategic elements of appraisal and character progression could create a fresh experience that stands out in the crowded isekai gaming space.

With the anime already building momentum and the game launching in less than three weeks, April is shaping up to be a significant month for The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! franchise. Players interested in the game can wishlist it on Steam now, while anime fans can continue following the series on Crunchyroll as new episodes air.

The collaboration between Sunsoft and the original creators offers promising potential for a faithful yet engaging adaptation of Hibiki’s journey from ordinary high schooler to capable adventurer in a dangerous new world.