RE:ZERO Collabs With PUZZLE & DRAGONS To Bring Emilia, Subaru And The Rest Of The Gang Into A New World

The fan-favorite isekai series Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- is dropping into the world of Puzzle & Dragons for the first time. The collaboration event is currently live and runs through April 12th at 17:59 (UTC-8), giving players a chance to team up with Subaru Natsuki, Emilia, and other heroes from Lugunica in a high-stakes battle against despair and powerful foes from the series.

The crossover centers around a dedicated Re:ZERO Egg Machine that costs 7 Magic Stones per pull. The Egg Machine is how players can unlock more characters and items. Players can earn free pulls and additional rewards through special login bonuses, daily stamps, and clear rewards from collab-exclusive dungeons. A variety of bundles are also available for those looking to power up their teams quickly with guaranteed characters.

The event features several new dungeons filled with Re:ZERO enemies and bosses. Completing Quest missions tied to these dungeons raises your Quest Level, granting up to 10 Magic Stones (one per level) and other rewards. P&D Pass holders receive even more bonuses.

Key dungeons include:

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- – The main event dungeon where collecting Re:ZERO Collab Medals allows exchanges at the Monster Exchange. Bringing collab characters boosts Rank EXP, Coins, and + values after Limit Breakthrough.

Regulus Corneus Descended! (Solo-Only) – Continues are free in this challenging solo dungeon. Defeating the boss guarantees a Regulus Corneus drop, and clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time awards the 4-PvP Icon: Emilia. One free pull from the Re:ZERO Egg Machine is also available as a Quest reward.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Colosseum! – Set a collab character as leader for a 100% drop rate. Multiplayer version requires all teams to use collab leaders.

[Re:] Title Challenge! (Solo-Only) – A fixed-team challenge with free continues. First-time clear grants the special [Re:] title via in-game mail, plus a Rainbow Re:ZERO Collab Medal.

New Rewards and Shop Additions

A new collab-exclusive 4-PvP Icon: Rem can be purchased with Magic Stones during the event.

Echidna is available in the MP Shop for the duration of the collab. Obtaining her for the first time upgrades the Collab Enhancement [Re:ZERO] badge to the enhanced Collab Enhancement+ [Re:ZERO] version.

Select collab characters, including Patrasche, appear in the Monster Exchange.

Daily login stamps offer Re:ZERO Egg Machine pulls, with 10 days of logging in granting 3 total pulls.

Several paid bundles provide guaranteed characters and useful items:

30 Magic Stones & Echidna Egg Machine ($29.99) – Guarantees Echidna and upgrades the enhancement badge.

30 Magic Stones & Subaru Natsuki & Emilia Egg Machine ($29.99) – Guarantees the pair and grants the Collab Enhancement badge.

30 Magic Stones & Reinhard Van Astrea Egg Machine ($29.99) – Guarantees Reinhard and includes a Re:ZERO BGM Set.

20 Magic Stones & Rem Egg Machine ($19.99) – Guarantees Rem and unlocks a Re:ZERO Orbs Skin.

20 Magic Stones & ★8+ Re:ZERO Egg Machine ($19.99) – Guarantees a ★8+ rarity character.

1 Magic Stone & Re:ZERO Egg Machine ($0.99) – A low-cost entry option.

Re:ZERO fans will appreciate the faithful inclusion of key characters and moments from the series, translated into Puzzle & Dragons’ match-three puzzle combat. The event emphasizes team-building with collab characters, offering meaningful stat boosts and rewards for using them as leaders. The mix of solo and multiplayer dungeons, free continues in certain challenges, and generous login rewards makes the event accessible while still providing depth for dedicated players.

This marks the first official collaboration between the long-running mobile puzzle RPG and the popular isekai anime/light novel series. With over 90 million downloads worldwide since its 2012 launch, Puzzle & Dragons continues to keep its gameplay fresh through regular updates and high-profile crossovers like this one.

The collab runs for a limited time, so players should make the most of the dungeons, Egg Machine pulls, and login bonuses before the event ends on April 12th. Whether you’re a longtime Puzzle & Dragons veteran or jumping in for the Re:ZERO characters, there’s plenty here to enjoy and try out from collecting powerful new allies to tackling tough bosses like Regulus Corneus.

Re:ZERO fans have plenty to enjoy now too, as soon we will have season 4 dropping on April 8th. You will be able to watch it right away on Crunchyroll too.