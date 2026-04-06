THE DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD Season 2 Unveils First Promo Video And Nintendo Switch Game Announcement

Kadokawa has officially revealed the first promotional video and key visual for the second season of The Detective Is Already Dead (Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru.), the popular light novel series by Nigojū and Umibōzu. The new footage introduces a mysterious new character named Noches, who appears wearing a maid outfit and bears a striking resemblance to the supposedly deceased detective Siesta. Notably, Saki Miyashita, the voice actress for Siesta, is also voicing Noches.

The second season was originally scheduled for July 2026 but has been delayed to October 2026. Manabu Kurihara returns as director at studio ENGI, with Deko Akao once again handling series composition and Yōsuke Itō returning for character designs. The main cast is also returning, including Arata Nagai as Kimihiko Kimizuka, Saki Miyashita as Siesta/Noches, Ayana Taketatsu as Nagisa Natsunagi, Kanon Takao as Yui Saikawa, and Saho Shirasu as Charlotte Arisaka Anderson.

To celebrate the series’ fifth anniversary, Kadokawa announced several new projects, including the franchise’s first console game. Taito Game will develop the title for the Nintendo Switch, though specific details about gameplay and release timing have not yet been revealed.

The promotional video offers a first look at the new season’s tone and visuals while teasing Noches’ role in the story. The key visual features the enigmatic new character, building anticipation for how the plot will continue after the events of the first season. Check out the key visual below:

The Detective Is Already Dead follows Kimihiko Kimizuka, a young man who becomes the assistant to the brilliant detective Siesta. Together they solve complex mysteries around the world until Siesta mysteriously dies. Her legacy continues to influence Kimihiko and those around him as they face new threats and unravel lingering secrets.

The light novel series, which began in November 2019 under Kadokawa’s MF Bunko J imprint, has earned a dedicated following for its mix of mystery, action, and emotional depth. Yen Press publishes the novels in English. A manga adaptation by Mugiko ran in Monthly Comic Alive from May 2020 to October 2023, with Yen Press also releasing the manga in English.

The first anime season premiered in July 2021 as a one-hour special and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation (now Crunchyroll) streamed the series with an English dub.

A spinoff novel titled Charlotte wa Tada, Jiken o Tokitai. Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. Code:RED was released in May 2024, with Nigojū credited as the original creator and supervisor.

The introduction of Noches, who looks identical to Siesta, raises intriguing questions about her identity and connection to the late detective. Fans are already speculating whether she is a clone, a successor, or something more mysterious tied to Siesta’s legacy. The maid outfit and shared voice actress only add to the intrigue.

With the delay to October, the production team has additional time to ensure the second season meets fan expectations. The inclusion of a Nintendo Switch game as part of the fifth anniversary celebrations further demonstrates Kadokawa’s commitment to expanding the franchise across multiple media.

The Detective Is Already Dead has built a loyal following thanks to its clever mysteries, engaging characters, and emotional storytelling. Season 2 promises to dive deeper into the aftermath of Siesta’s death while introducing new threats and allies.

The first promotional video and key visual have successfully built anticipation for the October premiere. As more details emerge in the coming months, fans can look forward to seeing how Kimihiko and the rest of the cast continue Siesta’s legacy in this new chapter.

The Nintendo Switch game announcement also opens exciting possibilities for fans who want to experience the world of The Detective Is Already Dead in an interactive format. While specifics are still under wraps, the project marks a significant milestone for the franchise as it celebrates five years since the light novels began.

With Season 2 on the horizon and new media projects in development, 2026 is shaping up to be a major year for The Detective Is Already Dead. Fans old and new will have plenty to look forward to as the story continues to unfold.