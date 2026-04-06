MY HERO ACADEMIA: UNITED SURVIVAL Mobile Game Announced For 2026 Global Launch

KLabGames and gumi have officially unveiled My Hero Academia: UNITED SURVIVAL, a new free-to-play mobile game based on the popular My Hero Academia franchise. The game is scheduled for a global launch on iOS and Android devices sometime in 2026, marking a significant addition to the My Hero Academia gaming lineup.

The announcement was accompanied by the launch of official X accounts in both English and Japanese, along with a debut teaser trailer that offers a first glimpse at the project. While specific gameplay details remain limited at this early stage, the teaser suggests a title focused on hero teamwork and large-scale battles, consistent with the series’ themes of heroism and collective strength. Check out the trailer below:

KLab first announced its acquisition of rights to develop and publish new My Hero Academia games globally (outside of China) back in November 2022. The partnership with gumi brings together two experienced mobile game developers known for creating engaging live-service experiences. This collaboration aims to deliver a game that captures the spirit of Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga and anime series while offering fresh gameplay tailored for mobile platforms.

My Hero Academia: UNITED SURVIVAL joins a growing roster of official games based on the franchise. Fans have been waiting for new mobile experiences since the licensing news broke, and the reveal of UNITED SURVIVAL indicates that development has been progressing steadily behind the scenes.

The teaser trailer provides only a brief look at the project, but it emphasizes the core appeal of the My Hero Academia universe: young heroes training at U.A. High School, facing powerful villains, and working together to protect society. The title “UNITED SURVIVAL” hints at gameplay that may revolve around cooperative hero missions, team-based strategies, and survival elements that require players to combine the unique Quirks of different characters.

Exact mechanics, monetization details, and specific features have not yet been disclosed. However, given KLab and gumi’s track record with other popular anime-based mobile titles, players can expect a free-to-play model with character collection, skill customization, and regular content updates to keep the experience fresh.

The game will be available worldwide on iOS and Android, allowing fans across different regions to experience the story and battles together. Official social channels have already launched to keep the community informed as more details emerge in the lead-up to the 2026 release.

My Hero Academia continues to enjoy strong popularity worldwide. The main anime series recently concluded its final season, with an extra episode scheduled to air on May 2. The story follows Izuku Midoriya (Deku), a boy born without a Quirk in a world where superpowers are the norm, as he strives to become the greatest hero by attending U.A. High School and inheriting the power of One For All.

The franchise has expanded significantly beyond the original manga and anime, including multiple movies, spin-off manga, and various games. The upcoming mobile title represents another step in bringing the heroic world of My Hero Academia to new platforms and audiences.

For fans who have followed Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and the rest of Class 1-A through years of intense battles and character growth, UNITED SURVIVAL offers a chance to step into that world and potentially team up with their favorite heroes in mobile-friendly gameplay.

While the teaser provides only small a taste of what’s to come, the involvement of KLab and gumi suggests a polished experience that respects the source material. As development continues, fans can expect more trailers, character reveals, gameplay footage, and details about how the game will handle the vast roster of heroes and villains from the series.

The global launch in 2026 gives the team ample time to refine the game based on player feedback during any potential beta testing phases. In the meantime, the newly launched official social accounts will serve as the primary source for updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and community engagement.

My Hero Academia: UNITED SURVIVAL joins a busy 2026 calendar for the franchise. With the extra episode of the anime airing in May and continued interest in the manga’s final arc, the mobile game arrival later in the year will give fans another way to stay immersed in the world of heroes and villains.

For now, the focus remains on the upcoming extra episode and the gradual rollout of information about UNITED SURVIVAL. Fans are encouraged to follow the official English and Japanese X accounts to stay up to date as more details are revealed in the months ahead.

The announcement of My Hero Academia: UNITED SURVIVAL signals continued investment in the franchise across multiple media formats. Whether you are a longtime fan who has followed Deku’s journey from the beginning or a newer viewer discovering the series through recent anime seasons, the mobile game promises to offer a fresh way to experience the excitement of U.A. High School and the battles that define the world of My Hero Academia. Will you be adding this game to your list to try?