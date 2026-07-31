New After Apocalypse Continuity Timeline Gundam Film Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Announced For 2027

Bandai Namco Filmworks used San Diego Comic-Con to announce a brand-new Gundam anime set in an original continuity. Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO is scheduled for 2027 and takes place in a fresh timeline called After Apocalypse. The project marks a deliberate step away from both the long-running Universal Century and more recent alternate settings.

The new universe was created by director and writer Kenji Kamiyama. Best known for Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Kamiyama’s other credits include Eden of the East, Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and the Ninth Jedi short from Star Wars: Visions. Novelist Toh EnJoe, whose work includes Self-Reference Engine and Harlequin Butterfly, contributed to the worldbuilding. Animation production will be handled by Sola Animation.

RG XARX-ZERO is directly connected to the upcoming video game Gundam Rogue Orbit, also planned for 2027. The two projects share a single continuous world that spans generations. Each tells part of the same larger story from a different perspective and time period. The anime is set 100 years earlier than the game, establishing the foundation for the events players will experience later.

Kamiyama addressed the challenge of building an entirely new Gundam setting in a press release. "When I was approached with the idea of creating ‘a Gundam set in an entirely new timeline, one that is neither the Universal Century nor the Common Era,’ I found myself wrestling with all sorts of questions," he said. "What would replace the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon? What would become of the Newtype concept? What about Minovsky particles?"

He continued, "I stepped back and reminded myself: I had been given the chance to create my own Gundam from the ground up for a series I’ve loved for years. What could be more exciting than that? Once I found my way back to that excitement, a fresh and unexpected Gundam began to take shape. That Gundam is Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO."

The official premise for the After Apocalypse continuity begins with the arrival of an Autonomous Interstellar Object from another galaxy. The object delivered three revelations that triggered rapid human expansion across the solar system: Gravity Control, FTL Communication, and Cognitive Materialization. Less than a decade later the object ran rampant and generated an aggressive, self-proliferating ecosystem that humanity came to call the Apocalypse.

After a three-month orbital war that ended in a stalemate, humanity was forced to abandon Earth. That year became A.A. 1, the first year of the After Apocalypse calendar. By A.A. 45, children born on the Moon and in space colonies have never known a world without the ongoing threat. On the lunar surface, a boy named Ray Azumi awakens. Ray, a war orphan whose parents died during the apocalyptic event, becomes the pilot of Gundam Zero. He is voiced by Takeo Otsuka.

Gundam has long operated with multiple independent timelines. The Universal Century remains the most extensive and frequently revisited, beginning with the 1979 original series. Other self-contained settings such as the Post Disaster era of Iron-Blooded Orphans and the Ad Stella continuity of The Witch from Mercury have allowed new audiences to enter without prior knowledge. After Apocalypse continues that tradition while giving Kamiyama full freedom to redefine core concepts.

The decision to pair the anime with a simultaneous game release in the same continuity is relatively uncommon for the franchise. Gundam Rogue Orbit was first shown at Summer Game Fest in June. Early footage and description position it as a high-mobility action game with fast mecha combat that has drawn comparisons to FromSoftware’s Armored Core series. Composer Mick Gordon, known for his work on Doom (2016), is scoring the game. The shared timeline means story and world details introduced in the anime will carry forward into the interactive experience a century later in the fiction.

Sola Animation’s involvement adds another layer of interest. The studio has built a reputation for distinctive visual work, and pairing it with Kamiyama’s direction suggests a deliberate stylistic departure from recent Gundam entries produced under more traditional Sunrise pipelines. Details on episode count, broadcast plans, and additional cast members have not yet been released.

For longtime fans, the announcement raises familiar questions about how classic Gundam themes will be reinterpreted. The Newtype concept, the political structures that usually drive the conflicts, and the role of mobile suits themselves are all open for reinvention. Kamiyama’s comments indicate he approached those elements as creative opportunities rather than constraints. The presence of an external, non-human threat in the form of the Apocalypse ecosystem also shifts the usual human-versus-human focus that defines much of the franchise.

The 2027 window places both the anime and the game several months after the current wave of Gundam projects currently in release or production. That spacing should give the new continuity room to establish itself without immediate competition from other major entries in the same year. Whether After Apocalypse develops into a multi-project timeline or remains a self-contained pair of releases will depend on reception and Bandai Namco’s longer-term plans.

What is already clear is the scale of the ambition. A completely new calendar, an original apocalyptic event, a protagonist shaped by that catastrophe, and a multi-decade narrative bridge to a concurrent game represent one of the more substantial resets the franchise has attempted in recent years. Kamiyama’s track record with cerebral science fiction and large-scale storytelling gives the project a distinct creative identity from the outset.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO is scheduled to arrive in 2027. Until more footage, staff details, or broadcast information surfaces, the official premise and Kamiyama’s comments remain the primary window into the new After Apocalypse era. For a series that has spent decades expanding across parallel timelines, this latest branch begins with a clean slate and a clear statement of intent: a Gundam built from the ground up for a new generation of stories. Stay tuned for more news as it comes!