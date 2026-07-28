KonoSuba Season 4 Reveals Full Staff And Confirms 2027 Debut

The wait for more adventures with Kazuma and the gang just got a clear timeline. At the “Colorful” 10th anniversary event for the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! anime, the production committee officially revealed that Season 4 will premiere in 2027.

Alongside the debut window, the event shared an ultra teaser visual and the complete key staff lineup. Takaomi Kanasaki returns as chief director, while Manabu Kurihara steps in as director. Animation production moves to studio ENGI. Previous seasons were handled by Studio DEEN (Seasons 1 and 2), Drive (Season 3), and J.C. Staff (the feature film).

Makoto Uezu is once again overseeing series scripts. Koichi Kikuta returns for character designs, Yoshikazu Iwanami is back as sound director, and Masato Kōda continues composing the music. The main cast is also returning, keeping the familiar voices fans have come to love.

The announcement came during a larger celebration of the franchise’s tenth anniversary. Organizers screened a special anniversary video that included a new arrangement of Machico’s "fantastic dreamer," the opening theme from the very first season. The ultra teaser visual offered a first look at the tone for the new season, continuing the bright and chaotic energy the series is known for.

KonoSuba began as a light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations by Kurone Mishima. The first television season aired in January 2016, followed by Season 2 in 2017, the Legend of Crimson film in 2019, the An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff in 2023, and Season 3 in 2024. An OVA tied to Season 3, Bonus Stage, screened last year and ended with the first confirmation that more mainline episodes were on the way.

The move to ENGI marks another studio change for the franchise, but the return of core creative voices like Kanasaki, Uezu, and Kikuta should help preserve the sharp comedy and character work that made the series a standout in the isekai genre. Kazuma’s reluctant party of Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness has built a dedicated following over the past decade through a mix of ridiculous situations, strong character chemistry, and well-timed parody of fantasy tropes.

In addition to the anime news, the event also highlighted a new game project. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Ai Subeki Machi ni Hanei o! (God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Prosperity on this lovely town!) is set to launch on mobile and PC this year. Original novelist Natsume Akatsuki is supervising the title, with illustrator Kurone Mishima collaborating on the production.

With Season 4 now locked for 2027 and key staff in place, fans finally have a concrete window to look forward to. The combination of returning talent and a new studio will be one of the bigger talking points in the lead-up to broadcast. For a series that has thrived on chaos and comedy for ten years, the next chapter looks ready to keep the party going.

More details, including a longer trailer and additional cast confirmations, are expected as the 2027 premiere window draws closer. Until then, the ultra teaser visual and anniversary video offer plenty for fans to rewatch while counting down the months.