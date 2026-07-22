Netflix's Live-Action Gundam Movie Officially Wraps Filming

Production on Netflix's live-action Gundam movie has officially wrapped, according to social media posts shared by the cast and crew. The film stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Noah Centineo (The Recruit), who recently finished shooting on location.

Credit to What's on Netflix for spotting them.

Production moved at a impressive clip, as filming recently got underway back in April in Queensland, Australia. Jim Mickle (Sweet Tooth, Cold in July) wrote the script and is directing the pic which is a collaboration between Netflix, Legendary Pictures and Bandai Namco.

Mickle previously teased his vision for the adaptation, stating, "Our Gundam is a big story; it's about conflict and war, but in the end it's a very human story...We're translating those iconic mobile suits and warships that fans know and love into live-action, but we're also introducing brand-new original designs to the lineup."

The timing couldn't be better. Just as Netflix and Legendary's live-action Gundam movie wrapped shooting in Australia, San Diego Comic-Con is gearing up for a massive weekend.

Bandai Namco is taking over Room 6BCF on Thursday, July 23 for their Gundam Showcase 2026 – Unveil the Next Gundam panel. While the headline focus is revealing a brand-new anime series and showing off the new game Gundam Rogue Orbit, don't be surprised if Director Jim Mickle or the studio drops a quick sizzle reel or a first-look image of Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo to cap off the showcase

The full cast for the upcoming film includes Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), and Javon “Wanna” Walton (Under the Bridge).

Also appearing are Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency), Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three), Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus).

Filming has officially wrapped on Netflix’s live-action GUNDAM film.



Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo star as star-crossed mech pilots in this massive adaptation from director Jim Mickle.



(More, including exclusive BTS snaps, in our preview: https://t.co/VImSz7AAFM) pic.twitter.com/L5PT4aZdDh — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 21, 2026

What's On Netflix also has some intriguing behind-the-scenes photos of extras in costumes that I won't post here for legal reasons. But you can CLICK HERE to head over to that site and check them out. The costumes definitely confirm that this is an adaptation of the Original Series (Universal Century) chapter of the franchise, which tells a multi-generational military conflict between those who live on Earth (Earth Federation) and those who have migrated to space colonies (Spacenoids, usually led by Zeon).

An official synopsis for the project reads, "Netflix's Gundam bring the defining mech franchise to life with an original story that follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies. As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another, they’re pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it’s been seen before."