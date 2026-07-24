New Gundam Anime Series RG:XARX-ZERO Releases Key Visual And Trailer

As previously reported, San Diego Comic Con has seen the first trailer for 2026's new Gundam series released. The official title for the series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam RG: XARX-ZERO (boy, that's a mouthful).

The upcoming TV anime series from Sola Animation is slated for release in 2027.

The official synopsis for the series reads, "The three revelations delivered by the Autonomous Interstellar Object from another galaxy ushered in an age of unprecedented prosperity, allowing humanity to expand across the entire solar system.

Gravity Control. FTL Communication. Cognitive Materialization. Yet less than ten years after its discovery, the Object that had delivered these three revelations suddenly ran rampant, spawning an aggressive, self-proliferating ecosystem.

Humanity came to see this unknown ecosystem as the Apocalypse.

For three months, humanity fought the Apocalypse to a standstill in orbit above Earth. Forced to abandon the planet, humanity marked that year as A.A. 1—the first year After Apocalypse.

By A.A. 45, children born on the Moon and in space colonies have never known life without the Apocalypse.

And on the lunar surface, a boy named Ray Azumi awakens."

'Mobile Suit Gundam RG: XARX-ZERO' New Anime Key Visual!



The anime by Sola Animation will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama



It shares a universe with the upcoming game: 'GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT'



Premieres in 2027 https://t.co/WVe0Kp7vrz pic.twitter.com/bHXwkHdib8 — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) July 23, 2026



The official Gundam YouTube channel also has a breakdown of the series and an interview with director Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Star Wars: Visions).

In the video, Kamiyama stated, "Gundam was what first inspired me to pursue a career in animaiton...I'm thrilled to be creating a new Gundam. At the heart of this anime, is humanity's war against the Autonomous Interstellar Object, a mysterious entity that arrived from beyond the solar system. Our protaganist, Ray Azumi, starts out as a test pilot, but soon finds himself at the controls of the state-of-the-art Gundam ZERO. One of the series' biggest highlights is seeing how its new pilot and his state-of-the-art Gundam partner go on to change the world together."

Bandai Namco is enacting a fullcourt Gundam press in 2027 with the release of Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, the tie-in Gundam Rogue Orbit video game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, a brand new trading card game, and of course, the release of multiple high-end Gunpla toy kits and models.

And of course, there's also the live-action Gundam movie from Netflix, starring Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo, which recently wrapped filming. There's a chance that project could also be released in 2027.